Maryville girls basketball coach Taylor Clark noticed that Lafayette (Ky.) was getting a little too familiar against the Lady Rebels’ defense for her liking.
Maryville had not been able to go on an extended run on the other side of the break, having only grown its lead by one point in the first five minutes, 12 seconds of the third quarter.
The defensive switch from a 3-2 zone back to man was the spark Maryville needed. The Lady Rebels outscored Lafayette 8-2 over the final two minutes, 48 seconds of the quarter and went on to win 54-34 Thursday afternoon at the Renasant Bank Christmas Tournament, securing a fifth-place finish for the week.
“We felt like they were getting a little comfortable in the defense we were in, so we gave them something new, but also to refresh our defense, get us in a new mindset, keep our mind moving,” Clark told The Daily Times. “We talked about not giving up second chance opportunities and being strong with the ball.”
Out of the timeout, Maryville guard Navy Gentry drained her third 3-pointer of the game, and the Lady Rebels (7-8) went up 39-22. Lafayette (8-5) did connect on one more field goal before the end of the quarter, but Maryville countered with a Jada Edwards three and then a steal finished with a Gentry layup, forcing the Lady Generals to burn a timeout.
Gentry and Edwards combined for 10 of Maryville’s 17 third-quarter points as they outscored Lafayette by seven, tied with the second quarter – Maryville outpaced the Lady Generals 18-11 then – for their largest points margin of the afternoon.
Gentry finished with a game-high 21 points, hit a trio of triples and went 6-for-8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, while Edwards tallied 17 points, including two 3-pointers, and six rebounds.
“Their ball control and court vision was huge,” Clark said. “Navy handled the ball about 90% of the last couple minutes and hit some big free throws for us. That was big on her part. And Jada’s been so consistent for us all season. We all have complete confidence in her having the ball and making decisions.”
After concluding play in Maryville’s annual Christmas tournament, Clark was pleased with how her team finished the week on a high note. The Lady Rebels did not check out after a disappointing 60-57 loss to Spring Valley on Tuesday — a game that came down to the final shot — but responded with consecutive wins. The Lady Rebels hit 16 3-pointers as they downed Sequoyah on Wednesday and followed it up with a 20-point victory over a Lafayette team that entered the day four games over .500.
Thursday’s contest also wrapped the first half of Maryville’s season, and first-year head coach Clark feels that her system is finally starting to come together, and with district play on the horizon, it could not have come at a better time.
“I think we handle adversity a lot better than we did at the beginning of the season,” Clark said. “That’s the biggest sign of maturity and growth in our team right now. That makes me excited for going into district, and how much we’ve grown from the beginning of the season until now, and how much we’ll grow from district play to the district tournament.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.