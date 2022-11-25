Not all wins are made equally. Some come easier and are prettier than the rest, and other times it takes more effort than usual.
The Maryville girls basketball team was reminded of this fact firsthand when it survived a Harriman comeback effort with a 53-36 win Friday afternoon at the Heritage Thanksgiving Classic.
Maryville (2-2) dominated for the first two quarters of the game, but lost its momentum entering the third quarter. The Lady Rebels led by eight points at the start of the fourth — their smallest lead since the first quarter — but survived Harriman’s (0-3) rally in the end. It’s a lesson Maryville head basketball coach Taylor Clark is eager for her girls to learn.
“Ugly wins are always better than pretty losses,” Clark told The Daily Times. “Harping on those details — we’ve got four of them that we harp on constantly — that’s being the aggressor, using pass fakes and trying to attack gaps offensively, communication defensively, and boxing out and grabbing with two (hands).
“I still think we have a long way to go with being consistent with those details, but I see glimpses of it, which gives me a lot of hope for this group.”
The Lady Rebels played with those four fundamentals in the first half when it took a 12-point lead into the break. Maryville’s offensive attack cut through Harriman’s zone defense with ease, and it went on a 13-4 run over the final minutes of the first quarter. At the same time, the Lady Rebels played strong defense and limited Harriman to nine points in each of the first two frames.
Maryville’s fundamentals vanished out of halftime, and Harriman outscored it 12-8 in the third quarter to trim the lead to eight. Harriman’s Addison Oliver – its leading scorer – led the surge with eight of her 21 points in the third quarter alone.
Maryville let up on its defensive presence in the paint, and Oliver capitalized. On all three of her field goals in the third quarter, she weaved through the Lady Rebels’ interior defense and finished with a spin around a Maryville defender.
Clark hopes her guards can learn from watching Oliver’s finish underneath the basket.
“She’s figured it out,” Clark said of Oliver. “I try to tell my girls all the time, that extension when you start spinning in the paint to finish around somebody or over the top of somebody, she’s figured it out. That helped her so much, she’s a really nice player.”
But as quickly as Harriman’s rally threat came, it left. Maryville opened the fourth with sound technique and outscored the Lady Blue Devils 15-6 the rest of the way, led by 6 points from Jada Edwards – who paced the game with 22 total.
Clark is always going to be content with a win, but ones like Friday’s are extra beneficial because of the teaching moments that come with it. She saw enough positive signs from her team to get her excited about their potential when they string four fundamental quarters of basketball together.
“It’s so good,” Clark said. “It’s hard sometimes when you get away with messing up on those details, but that’s what we have film for. I’m excited to go back and watch, and point out some areas we need to improve on.”
With 6-foot-9 Alex Akard and several other Rebels taller than the largest Harriman player, and with only three seniors and no juniors on the 12-man Blue Devil roster, Maryville had clear advantages in the paper matchup. But what set the Rebels apart in the scorching of the Blue Devils was a factor not as easily eyeballed: intensity.
Maryville (2-2) played tough and scrappy throughout the contest, with the Rebels defense limiting Harriman (0-5) to single digit scoring in three of the four quarters.
“Not a whole lot of people here, the energy is low, so we challenged our guys to provide our own energy,” Maryville coach Wes Lambert said. “You could tell from the jump that (players) one to 15 were really engaged, locked in and vocal. We feed off that. You could easily see that we were mentally engaged and our opponent may not have been.”
The intensity that helped Maryville pull away early and cruise to the 48-point win was evidenced when, early in the second quarter, Rebel senior Davis Ernsberger and freshman Jonathan Woodlee both went flying across Rick Howard Court in pursuit of a loose ball.
“That’s something that we are preaching right now, that blue-collar mentality,” Lambert said. “The 50-50 balls, we’ve got to win every single one of them. Today was the first day that we got that in the game. To see guys laying out, going two-handed for it, that’s exciting.”
The defensive intensity coupled with the superior size across the court, but especially in the paint, helped Maryville jump out early and extend its lead throughout.
After taking a 24-15 lead in the first quarter, Maryville’s defense limited the Blue Devils to single digits over the final three stanzas with Akard by himself outscoring Harriman in each round.
The junior put up double digits in each of the first three quarters, finishing with 29 points before retiring to the bench as two sophomores and three freshmen completed the rout, outscoring Harriman 12-9 in the fourth quarter.
“(Akard) has been working really hard,” Lambert said. “He does a good job around the rim when he doesn’t have a lot of length on him. I think he missed one shot, and he was probably fouled on that one.”
When Harriman did sag in multiple defenders, Akard did a good job of kicking out to open shooters.
Benefitting from those outlet passes were Robbie Eldridge, finishing with 12 points, including two treys, Jonathan Woodlee with 9 points, Luke Robertson with 8 and Nick Johnson with 7.
“(Akard) is good at looking out. He’s going to get double and triple-teamed all year long,” Lambert said. “Everybody’s going to collapse on him, and we’ve got so many good shooters, it can change a lot for our game.”
After Maryville built up a 72-27 lead entering the fourth quarter, freshman post Luke Sigmund continued the inside dominance. The 6-foot-6 Sigmund scored 6 points, with Woodlee adding 4, giving the Maryville reserves the 12-9 edge in the final quarter.
Maryville plays West Greene in the second round of the tournament with a 2:30 p.m. tipoff Saturday.
