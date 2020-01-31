Halle Waters stepped to the free-throw line, looking to trim a Maryville lead that was once stood at 19 points to five.
Denae Fritz looked around at the teammates next to her and motioned her hands downward while telling them to calm down.
Waters sank both free throws, but Maryville regained its composure and dashed Heritage’s comeback attempt in a 62-52 victory Friday.
“At that moment, we were going fast and we started turning the ball over,” Fritz told The Daily Times. “All we needed to do was settle down because how we were playing before is what gave us that big lead.
“We just need to keep playing like that and not let them speed us up.”
Fritz received the ensuing inbounds pass and went coast-to-coast for a mid-range jump shot that ended a 7-0 Heritage run.
The junior struggled from the free-throw line in the final 90 seconds, making four of her 10 attempts, but it was still enough to seal a victory that looked to be in hand before the fourth quarter began.
Maryville (20-3, 9-2 District 4-AAA) rattled off a 13-0 run over a three-minute, 55-second span at the end of the third quarter highlighted by three straight 3s from senior Gracie Midkiff that gave the Lady Rebels a 17-point lead entering the final stanza.
“That was a Gracie Midkiff swing,” Maryville coach Scott West said. “Gracie is a good player, and she’s been doing it all year. Those 3s in the third were huge, but Heritage didn’t quit. They scrapped back and we couldn’t close it because we couldn’t make free throws, we turned it over and we couldn’t rebound.
“If you look at what we didn’t do, good teams are going to take advantage of that.”
Heritage (19-4, 7-4) scored six straight points to open the fourth quarter to kickstart its comeback bid, and a 3-pointer from senior Sara Swafford with 3:45 remaining trimmed the deficit to single digits for the first time since it was 38-30 following the opening basket of that crucial 13-0 run.
Waters and senior Lauren Varitek combined to make four of six free-throw attempts to make it 55-50 with 2:05 left to play, but the Lady Mountaineers never inched closer.
“I’m so proud of my kids for the heart they showed out there,” Heritage coach Rick Howard said. “That’s what I love about my kids: They have character, on the floor and off the floor.”
Fritz tallied a game-high 24 points while Midkiff and junior Aaliyah Vananda added 17 and 10, respectively.
Junior Katlin Burger led Heritage with 17 points despite battling an illness. Waters chipped in with 12 points to make up for the absence of junior Lexi Patty (left hand injury).
“It’d be like Maryville playing without Fritz,” Howard said. “It’s tough. It is what it is, but I thought these other kids stepped up and it helped them understand that they can do it.
“I think tonight will help us down the line. It’s a tournament game, and you never know, we might end up seeing each other again.”
The Lady Mountaineers hope to be at full strength in a potential rematch, but the Lady Rebels believe finding a way to settle down and win was beneficial for them as well.
“I like learning from a win a whole lot better than learning from a loss,” West said. “We’ve got a lot of video evidence to look at and see to get better, and we will.”
Maryville boys 89, Heritage 58: Senior AJ Davis drained a 3-pointer early in the first quarter to initiate a shooting clinic in Maryville’s win over Heritage.
The Rebels hit 18 3-pointers, 13 of which came in the first half en route to a 64-32 halftime lead.
“We’ve been playing really well, but you worry about it being Friday night and everybody else being out of school while we still have to be here,” Maryville coach Mark Eldridge said. “I was concerned going in, as any coach would be, but I don’t know if we can shoot it, handle it and share it any better than we did tonight.”
One of Maryville’s most dominant performances of the season stretched its winning streak to 16 games. It is the sixth consecutive season the Rebels have had a double-digit winning streak and the third time in four years it has rattled off at least 16 wins in a row.
Maryville won a school-record 21 straight last season.
“We’re pretty talented and we play hard and we play together,” Eldridge said. “When you do the things you’re supposed to do and do the right things on and off the court, good things happen.
“Our guys have put a lot of time in and they work really hard. When we don’t have to coach effort and we don’t have to coach teamwork, there’s a lot of good things coaches can work on.”
Senior Ashton Maples scored a game-high 26 points, all of which came in the first half. Senior Joe Anderson continued his pursuit toward the program’s all-time scoring record with 24 points, and junior Jack Brown added 18.
Senior Jacob Powell paced Heritage with 22 points and senior Tate Daniels added 11.
“We just have to forget about this game,” Heritage coach Dennis Godfrey said. “If we played our very best game tonight, we lose by 20. We just have to let it go because this feeling can go away Tuesday night (against West) if you want it to.”
