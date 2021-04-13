One point away from being broken for a second straight service game, Angelique Beswick came alive at the net with two volley putaways, helping her partner Rachel Huffer hold serve on a no-ad winner to stay even with the Heritage duo of Mia Sanchez and Laine McAmis.
The Maryville No. 1 court tandem then pulled away for an 8-4 win over Heritage, spearheading a sweep of the three doubles matches that eventually helped the Lady Rebels eke out a 5-4 decision over Heritage on Tuesday afternoon at Maryville High School.
The Lady Mountaineers took four of six singles courts but the doubles sweep and wins on No. 3 court by Souka Shimamura and No. 5 court Annie Milner pushed Maryville (7-2, 3-1 Large Class District 4) over Heritage (4-3, 2-3).
The Maryville boys lost only one court, with Mountaineer senior Damien Sanchez outlasting Matt Willkomm, 8-6, but the Rebels (8-1, 3-1) took every other match to run away with an 8-1 win over Heritage (4-3, 2-3).
Beswick and Huffer, both seniors, traded service breaks with Sanchez and McAmis before the net play of Beswick lifted Huffer to the first hold of the No. 1 court doubles match. The Rebel duo then surged to a 7-1 lead but Heritage fought back to win three straight sets. Two unforced errors from Heritage put Maryville at match point, which captain Beswick finished with another net killer.
“We know them well, from playing year-round and summer tennis,” Beswick said of the Heritage duo. “Once we figured out that we just needed to stick with our game, we were able to pull ahead.”
Maryville coach Christian Burns said the opening wins on the doubles courts were huge factors in the Lady Rebels taking the cross-county rivalry.
“If we don’t sweep the doubles like that, it’s a completely different match,” Burns said. “(Beswick and Huffer) are the leaders of this team, they set the tone. They did a great job of carrying us in the doubles.
Maryville also got wins on the third and fifth courts, with Souka Shimamura keeping a perfect 9-0 season record intact with an 8-3 win over Sophia Taube.
Heritage coach Paul Puckett was confident that McAmis, his No. 1 seed, would prevail in her singles match and the junior caused no surprise with an 8-3 win over Huffer. Heritage also took points on singles courts two, four and six.
“McAmis is one of the best players in the district so I know she’ll compete,” Puckett said. “The rest of our girls, many of them play tennis only during the tennis season. To be honest, there were two or three that I did not think would win, but they did.”
One of those Lady Mountaineer points came from Kaylee Bickett, with an 8-2 win over Haley Kuban on the No. 6 court.
“(Bickett) just picked up a racket this year, and now she’s won a big district match, especially against a rival like Maryville, so that’s incredible,” Puckett said.
Outside of the Sanchez win over Willkomm in the top singles match, the Mountaineers didn’t fare as well against the Rebels in the 8-1 pasting.
Willkomm teamed with Jax Kirby for an 8-1 win over Sanchez and Ty Icenhower at No. 1 doubles and the Rebels followed suit with wins in every other match. Other than the extra sets needed by Haysen Hayes in a 9-7 win over Mountaineer Carson Icenhower, no other matches were close.
Burns said that Kirby is a top player focusing more on seeking points in the USTA Junior tennis circuit, but agreed to join the Rebels in limited play only thus far in the season.
“We dangled a carrot to Kirby to get him to play with us, doubles only,” Burns said. “(Willkomm and Kirby) could do something special, and get to state together.”
Puckett and Sanchez both feel Heritage tennis will be getting stronger. Both squads are large, with only a handful of seniors in the 20-plus members of the two teams.
Even senior Sanchez is a rarity for a top seed, being a tennis-season only player, who says his true passion is music.
“I think next year, we’ll have a really good team,” Sanchez said. “Most of these people, it’s their first time to pick up a racket and play. We’re working to train them and I think next year they’ll be really strong.”
Both teams will face District 4 foe Bearden next, with Heritage hosting it on today and Maryville playing host Thursday.
