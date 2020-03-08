The Maryville girls basketball team will open the Class AAA state tournament against an opponent that has won most of its games running away.
Making their first trip to the state tournament since 1999, the Lady Rebels (30-4) drew Whitehaven (27-3) as their quarterfinal opponent and will tip off at 11:30 a.m. CT Wednesday at Middle Tennessee State University. It is the second game of the quarterfinal quadrupleheader that kicks off the tournament.
Whitehaven has won 16 games in a row, and the only game during that span that was decided by fewer than 14 points was a 58-57 victory over White Station in the District 16 Tournament championship game.
The Tigers defeated Hardin County 66-18 in Saturday's sectional round.
Maryville, meanwhile, has been tested well throughout the season. The Lady Rebels have won 24 of their last 25 games, including Saturday's 64-50 sectional victory over Daniel Boone.
If Maryville advances to the semifinals it will face Science Hill or Stone Memorial, who play one another in the opening game Thursday at 10 a.m. CT.
The Lady Rebels faced both teams during the regular season. They lost to Stone Memorial 67-55 in their season opener on Nov. 19. They beat Science Hill 61-47 on Nov. 30.
The other two quarterfinals pit Bradley Central against Lebanon and Brentwood against Arlington. The semifinals will be played back-to-back beginning at 10 a.m. CST on Friday.
The championship game will be played at 1 p.m. CST Saturday.
