A 5-over 41 from Parker Miller paced the Maryville girls golf team to victory over Oak Ridge and Knoxville West at Green Meadow Country Club while the Maryville boys finished second, six strokes behind West.
Madison Atchley tied for the second-lowest score on the girls side with a 49, rounding out an 18-stroke win for the Lady Rebels (90) over second-place Oak Ridge (108).
Riley Orr and Nick Talley both shot a 42 for the Rebels while Coen Lovin and Brady Orr posted a 43 and 45, respectively.
