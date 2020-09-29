Four Blount County teams all showed flashes of quality and intensity, but it was finishing capabilities that boosted Maryville to the championship of the Blount County Tournament on Tuesday night.
Maryville (21-4) fought from behind to overtake Heritage in a 25-23, 26-24 victory to begin the night’s action at William Blount.
After dominating a young Alcoa (12-18) in the second matches, the Lady Rebels started slow but roared back strong to close the night with a perfect 3-0 slate with two victorious sets over the hosting Lady Governors (9-9).
Maryville showed strong offensive balance with kills spread among several players, but Kylie Hopkins was honored with the Most Valuable Player trophy.
Big brother Dylan Hopkins led Maryville’s football team to state championships as the Rebels quarterback before heading to UAB. Junior Kyle Hopkins is hoping to lead the Lady Rebels to similar glory, after finishing the night with 28 total kills, four blocks and five digs.
“We’ll probably be seeing Heritage again,” Hopkins said. “They beat us in another tournament, so to come back and win this one was big.”
Hopkins was joined in double figures for kills by Amanda Mack (18), Maggie Sanderson (11) and Grace Akard (10).
Delaney White led the Maryville defense with 21 digs. Liv Gravatt added 11 digs and 59 sets.
Heritage were up 23-21 in the first set before Lindsey Rucker served for four straight Maryville points, behind two kills from Hopkins, to produce a 25-23 Rebel win in set one.
The Lady Mountaineers were at set point, 24-22, before Maryville again rebounded with four straight points to take the second set and match. With Hopkins serving, the Lady Rebels got blocks from Akard and Sanderson and a kill from Mack to complete the turnaround.
“I’ll probably be up half the night, trying to figure out what we could have done to close out, and what we could have done against No. 4 (Hopkins),” Heritage coach Jason Keeble said. “She controlled the match. You’ve got to win in the last four, five points of a close match, and Maryville just did a better job on that.”
After taking the opening match, Maryville breezed past Alcoa, 25-9, 25-12. Heritage reversed fortunes against William Blount, trailing 22-18 before two kills from Kaitlyn Wilkerson sparked the Lady Mountaineers for their first lead of the set since the early moments. Two WB errors accounted for the final margin in a 25-23 opening-set win.
Melanie Morris had 9 kills and Wilkerson 8 to pace the Heritage offense, which completed the sweep of the Lady Govs with a 25-20 win in the second set.
Heritage then closed out Alcoa in quick succession, 25-12, 25-10, while Willliam Blount jumped out to a 10-3 lead over Maryville before the Lady Rebels righted themselves en route to a 25-23, 25-21 victory to complete the night’s action.
Despite the loss to Maryville, WB coach Kendra Swafford was pleased with her team’s effort.
“We saw the fight in their eyes tonight,” Swafford said. “I think sometimes they just got too excited, from wanting to win. I didn’t see anything but just pure wanting to win and getting too excited. We just have to calm down and keep playing our game.”
Gracie Love led the Lady Govs with 20 kills. Emilee Anthony served for seven points in each of the three matches.
Alcoa finished the night without a win but coach Sam Thomas hopes that his young team — consisting of just two upperclassmen — will fare better in its district tournament, beginning next Tuesday at Carter.
“We’ve gotten better with our mental toughness, attitude and effort on the floor,” Thomas said. “It’s been a process and we’ve had to go through quite a bit. I’m looking forward to how we can do in the district tournament.”
Sophomores led Alcoa, as Jordy Kirk had nine kills total and Lilly Long posted 19 assists.
“These were really close matches,” Maryville coach Christine Hames said. “We could easily have lost two of them. I told the girls, every team we play, we’re going to get their best game. It’s a good lead-in to district tournament play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.