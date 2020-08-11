The Maryville boys golf team finished with a 163 en route to a 10-stroke victory over Anderson County while the Lady Rebels posted an 83 to beat the Oak Ridge by 17 strokes Tuesday at Oak Ridge Country Club.
Riley Orr shot a match-best 1-under 35 for the Rebels. Lukas Rhoades and Brady Orr both carded a 42 while Coen Lovin posted a 44.
Madison Atchley led the way on the girls side with a 39. Parker Miller logged a 44.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.