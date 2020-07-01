Madison Huffstetler signed with a program that knew it was on the verge of something special.
A three-win season in 2014 seemed like a distant memory after Carson-Newman made back-to-back Division II NCAA Tournament appearances in 2015 and 2016.
Admittedly, the Maryville High School alumna was somewhat intimidated by the prospect of playing for a program with an abundance of talent and potential, but she did not let that get the best of her.
“I knew that every time I stepped on the field, I had to be my best,” Huffstetler told The Daily Times. “I didn’t just want to have a starting spot or get playing time, but I actually wanted to be an influence and help the team win.”
Huffstetler has been an integral part of a stout back line that has helped the Eagles notch plenty of victories since she joined the program in 2017.
She made 22 appearances (15 starts) as a freshman when Carson-Newman won its third consecutive South Atlantic Conference championship and reached the NCAA championship game, losing to undefeated Central Missouri in penalties. The Eagles ranked 10th in the nation in average goals allowed (0.51).
Carson-Newman made a fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance the following year, and Huffstetler started all 20 games while the Eagles posted the second-best goals allowed average in the SAC (0.98).
It was a standard of success that Huffstetler was already accustomed to. She finished her high school career at Maryville with 66 wins, a district and region championship in 2016 and two straight state tournament appearances in 2016 and 2017.
“I don’t like to lose,” Huffstetler said. “During my years in high school, we were very successful and I was just used to the mentality and mindset of winning. That’s what I wanted, and that pushed me more.”
All of that made last year difficult to handle.
Carson-Newman took a step back, failing to reach the NCAA Tournament after a 10-6-1 season. Huffstetler started all 17 games, but for the first time in a long time, she was part of a defense that surrendered more than one goal per game (1.12).
“I think it was not only a growing point for not only me, but for our program and our team in general because it taught us that things aren’t just given to you,” Huffstetler said. “Even if you’re used to winning all the time, you still have to work for what you want.
“Last year was an eye-opener, but I think it was a good thing.”
Huffstetler believes last season was an anomaly, and while there are still some questions about what her senior campaign will look like because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she is ready to end her collegiate career the same way it started.
“That’s my plan and that’s what we’re looking forward to,” Huffstetler said. “That’s the ultimate goal. I don’t even know if there are words that can describe what it would mean to end my college career that way. … I think it’s going to take some time in the beginning just because we have so many new girls and so many different playing styles coming together, but that doesn’t mean that it won’t click and work. I have all the confidence we can make it back there.”
