Scott Baerns was slated to begin school at the University of Tennessee in two weeks when he got a call that changed everything.
The 1984 Maryville High School grad was going to try to walk onto the baseball team when then-Tennessee Tech coach David Mays offered him a partial scholarship to join his squad instead.
“That’s why I went there,” Baerns said. “It was my only offer at the time, so it was very appealing.”
Just like that, Baerns was a Golden Eagle, and he was far from the first Rebel to find himself in Cookeville that decade. In the 1980s, Baerns was one of at least five Maryville baseball players who went on to play for Tennessee Tech.
It was a connection that began when Maryville’s baseball team became somewhat of a powerhouse under then-coach Jim Campbell. Kenny Harper, Greg Lindsay and Howard Aiello all played for Maryville in 1977 — when the Rebels made their first of four state tournament appearances — and all three went on to play for Tennessee Tech.
Lindsay pitched, Harper played shortstop and Aiello played second base for the Rebels. Aiello said their success began in Little League.
“Maryville is a small town, so we didn’t have the splintering of teammates going off and playing with a lot of different teams,” Aiello said. “We always knew how each other played as a team. It just so happened that we had a pretty good nucleus of like-aged folks that kind of went up at the same time.”
Tennessee Tech wasn’t the only university in the state that kept an eye on Maryville. Harper was a year older than Lindsay and Aiello. During Lindsay and Aiello’s senior year, Aiello said five of nine in their grade had offers to play at the next level.
“Maryville, during that cycle, was very good baseball-wise,” Aiello said. “We always had great teams, therefore we got a lot of looks.”
Harper, Lindsay and Aiello all went the junior college route — a common one back then. Harper attended Hiwassee, and Lindsay and Aiello went to Roane State before the trio reunited at Tennessee Tech for one season in 1983.
Harper walked on at Tennessee Tech before earning a starting role at third base. It was a busy stretch for him, as he had just gotten married and was studying to become an engineer. Aiello called Harper’s story “a great success.”
“It was very comfortable playing with those guys,” Aiello said. “Kenny and I kind of knew how we played the game from an infield perspective and, gosh, I’d been watching the back of Greg Lindsay’s head pitching since third grade.”
That chemistry didn’t result in any kind of historic success at Tennessee Tech, as the Golden Eagles never got past Middle Tennessee State in the Ohio Valley Conference.
However, there were a few iconic moments that season, such as when they upset Tennessee, 11-10, in their final game. Harper hit a home run against the Volunteers — a highlight of his career.
“It was big to us because, obviously growing up here, that was a place we dreamed of playing,” Harper said. “UT had some really good teams back in those days, so that was quite the experience.”
Lindsay, who pitched multiple no-hitters in high school, battled injuries in college, but Aiello thrived at Tennessee Tech. He held the consecutive-hits record in the OVC for some time and made the all-conference squad both years. That trio was the beginning of a pipeline from Maryville to Tennessee Tech that continued later that decade with Bo Spears and Baerns.
“I think the coach there at the time had a lot of respect for Roane State Junior College, where those guys went, and also Maryville,” Harper began. “Just the baseball in Blount County in general.”
Like with Baerns, Spears went to Tennessee Tech right out of high school, and his decision to attend the school was about just as last minute. He was a senior choosing between Maryville College and Columbia State the summer of 1989 — that is, until Maryville advanced to the state tournament for the first time in seven years.
“Coach David Mays just happened to be there,” Spears said. “I remember it like it was yesterday. We won three straight games, and we won it.”
Spears played no small role in that feat. He went 6-for-12 at the plate to help spark the Rebels to their first state title. Mays took notice, and the school offered Spears a scholarship to round out the decade of Maryville-linked Golden Eagles. Maryville hasn’t won a state championship in baseball since.
However, no former Rebel achieved as much as Baerns did that decade at Tennessee Tech. He earned third-team All-American honors his senior year in 1988, and his name appears in the school’s record book almost 30 times. Baerns held the record for runs scored in a season (76) for nine years; hits in a season (89) for 13 years; and career runs (161) for 10 years.
As for post-baseball careers, Harper kicked off his as an engineer in Nashville for a few years before returning to Maryville and becoming a businessman. Aiello works in sales for a software company in Nashville, and Lindsay is a banker in Knoxville.
Spears works in accounting at Cornerstone of Recovery in Louisville. He also gives hitting lessons to Alcoa middle schoolers — something for which he said he gets “a lot of guff.” Baerns has spent the last two decades in the transportation industry in East Tennessee. He was inducted into Tennessee Tech’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2005.
“He might be really humble but, if you check the sports information website of Tech, Scott’s name is going to be all through that,” Aiello said. “I think Scott was the best player to ever go through that cycle of Maryville and Tennessee Tech.”
