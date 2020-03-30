Sports fans worldwide are struggling to replace their favorite pastimes and hobbies. For one Maryville product, the absence of live sports means much more.
Joey Koontz, a 2005 Maryville High School graduate, is a senior statistics analyst at ESPN’s main campus in Bristol, Connecticut.
“We provide every score, statistic, box score, play-by-play, schedule and roster of every team of every league of every sport that ESPN covers,” Koontz said in a recent phone interview.
Before the stoppage of most sports due to the coronavirus outbreak, Koontz was gearing up for the peak season of his annual work cycle — covering March Madness.
As a senior leader of the college basketball video analysis team, Koontz normally would be overseeing a crew of about 10 staff members in the work they refer to as “tracking” every aspect of every single game of the NCAA Division I tournament.
In addition to regular box score data, his team generates more intense analysis to feed to the production crew and on-air commentators.
“What defense was that team in? Was that shot contested? Was it in transition? Things like that, that go beyond a box score,” Koontz gave as examples of how his team dives into each game’s intricacies. “It’s always cool when you are tracking a game and you see something that you created and put together to help tell the story of the game that goes beyond the box score.
"You see it flash up on the screen or they might pass it on to Jay Bilas and he’ll mention it.”
The son of Steve and Ann Koontz, Joey Koontz came to Maryville as an infant. Steve teaches math at Maryville and also was a longtime basketball coach for the Rebels and several AAU teams.
Joey Koontz inherited both of his father’s passions and turned them into his dream job.
From a young age, Koontz showed a strong aptitude for mathematics.
"(My dad) showed me off to his buddies sometimes with math questions when I was little, that I’d rattle off the answer to,” Koontz said. “It always just kind of clicked, being able to do that kind of stuff in my head.”
Koontz played basketball through his years at Maryville and said his mathematical bent carried over to an obsession with the many statistics generated in roundball.
In his senior year, Koontz did an independent study project focusing on the work of sports information directors and specifically the many statistician duties.
“Little did I know that five years later, that would be my profession and still is today,” Koontz said. “Even then I knew what I wanted to do and just had to wait for an opportunity to get my foot in the door.”
That first crack at the field came thanks to the University of Florida recruiting 2002-03 Tennessee Class AAA Mr. Basketball winner Lee Humphrey.
Koontz met Anthony Grant when the Gator assistant coach visited Maryville to see the sharp-shooting Humphrey. Koontz told Grant, now the head coach at Dayton and recently named Sporting News National Coach of the Year, that he also was interested in Florida. That early connection helped Koontz land work as a student manager.
“It was an unbelievable four years,” Koontz said. “We won two national titles. It was one of the best experiences of my life.”
Another important step on his path came when Koontz was asked to give a tour of Florida basketball facilities to a visitor who happened to be a vice president at ESPN. Koontz spoke of his interest in working there and exchanged personal information.
ESPN normally hires around 70 part-time staff members for its busiest season from August to April when football and basketball are in full gear. Koontz was offered one of those positions in 2010 after his graduation.
“Moving to Connecticut for a part-time job sounds crazy and silly, looking back on it now,” Koontz said. “But I knew it was what I wanted to do. I knew it was something I could be very good at, combining my knowledge of sports and math, which I had always been good at. It was just what I was passionate about and I thought it was worth the gamble.”
Koontz did well enough in that first season to be invited back for the next school year. In April 2012 he was offered a full-time position and first was assigned to be responsible for all statistics for specific assigned games.
The work schedule is erratic, given the many night and weekend games. Koontz said some days are 9-to-5 but that “No day is really a regular day."
"Just because our job is so unique," he said. "There’s very few people that do what we do.”
Asked about his chances to meet famous athletes, Koontz mentioned the names of a few personalities, though he admitted “I’m not working directly with studio shows, but you do see some famous people walking around every now and then and that’s pretty cool.”
Koontz has met many of the studio talent and SportsCenter anchors. Long having been a WWE fan, he was pleased to meet some wrestlers through Jonathan Coachman, a WWE on-air analyst who previously worked at ESPN.
Success in his position led to several promotions. Now a senior statistics analyst, Koontz and his staff were gearing up for the frenetic pace of basketball postseason play.
“Then the sports world stopped,” Koontz said. “I went from having my busiest time of year to a very different time in our department right now.”
Working from the home he shares with wife Amy and two sons, 3 years and 10 months, Koontz and his colleagues are focusing on projects they normally wouldn’t have time for, such as upgrading resources and databases that ESPN keeps on all teams and events it covers on its many platforms.
Despite the current hiatus, Koontz is happy with his career path to this point.
“I really love what I do right now,” Koontz said. “I look forward to going to work every day. I work with some great people. I get to do what I love.”
