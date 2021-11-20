Maryville seniors Megan Carroll, Taylor Hoag, Mackenzy Hoag and Hannah Williamson and junior Kayla Barr were named to the All-Region 2-AAA first team while sophomore Hayes McCallum earned second-team recognition.
Barr was tabbed as the co-offensive player of the year in District 4-AAA along with Bearden's Becca Roth. Barr was joined by Carroll, Taylor Hoag, Mackenzy Hoag and Williamson on the All-District 4-AAA first team. Heritage senior Eliza Daniels was also a first team selection.
Maryville junior Abigail Wilson and senior Lily Robinette were all-district second team selections with Heritage freshmen Wren Weiss and Linda Madrid.
