FRANKLIN — Maryville’s Thomas Stadel is doing his best to disprove the myth that freshmen aren’t supposed to contend for championships in the upper weights at the state tournament.
In fact, Stadel plans to get his hand raised all week long.
Buoyed by extensive AAU success that includes two All-America honors, an excited but tested Stadel on Thursday won his first two bouts at 195 pounds to advance to the quarterfinals of the Class AAA state tournament being contested at the Williamson County Expo Park.
There still is plenty of work to do, but a second-period pin in the opener and a two-point win in round two have Stadel well on his way to contending for a spot on the medal stand on Saturday.
“It’s a real exciting thing for me because wrestling has always been one of my big dreams,” he said. “I want to be one of the best to ever be in wrestling. This is a huge stepping stone to show all the work I’m doing is paying off.”
Stadel will be joined by Heritage juniors Zach Teaster (120 pounds) and Hunter Davis (132) in the AAA championship quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Friday.
In all, 29 Blount County wrestlers competed in Class AAA on Thursday. In addition to the three that went 2-0, six more are still alive after surviving at least one elimination match and will be back at it in the consolation rounds today (Friday, Feb. 21).
They are Maryville’s Cash Contreras and Colby Sinclair, Heritage’s James Neff, Thomas O’Connor and Isaiah Fagg and William Blount’s Imran Saypulaev.
The Blount County area will add new wrestlers to the mats on Friday when the Class A-AA boys and girls competitions get underway.
They’ll all be trying to get to the same place as Stadel, who is one of two freshmen at 145 and above who won twice on Thursday.
Five other freshmen at 195 lost their first-round matches. The combined first-round record for freshmen qualifiers at 145 and up was 5-23.
Stadel scored seven points, including a three-point nearfall, in the first period of his opening bout against Hillsboro’s Donald Cory. Stadel added two back points in the second period before finishing with a pin at 2:49.
In his second-round bout against Walker Valley’s Kallum Lowe, he scored a takedown midway through the first period but gave up an escape and got taken down before the end of the first period. Stadel rallied in the second period with an escape, a takedown and two back points for a four-point lead entering the third period.
Lowe scored a reversal with 22 seconds left in the bout, but Stadel never got turned and held on for a 7-5 win.
Not long after he finished for the day, Stadel said he planned to watch film on his next opponent so he is prepared for his toughest match of the season.
“Today is a stepping stone for tomorrow,” he said.
“I was more excited than anything because I’m a freshman. I don’t have an identity to uphold. I’m just here to have fun.”
Heritage’s Teaster and Davis, on the other hand, do have a little bit of an identity to uphold. Each is making his third consecutive trip to state, and they combined for 10 state tournament wins before Thursday.
Both look poised to add to that total Friday and likely Saturday, too.
Davis dominated his first-round match at 132 and won by a pin in the second period. In his second-round bout against Franklin’s Gabriel Green, he took a 6-0 lead into the third period and rode that to a 14-2 major decision.
If Davis is going to advance to the semifinals he’ll have to win a rematch against Rossview’s Ethan Moore in the quarterfinals. Moore, who placed sixth at 126 last season, was ranked No. 1 in the state at 132 this season before Davis beat him at a tournament hosted by Science Hill.
Teaster is into the quarterfinals after squeaking by Independence High’s Timothy Ford in the second round. Ford scored an escape and a takedown in the third period and had a one-point lead with 40 seconds left in the bout. Teaster responded with a reversal to regain the lead and rode it out for a 5-4 win.
“That kid wanted it,” Heritage coach Jerry Teaster said. “He was right there to fight. He fought him tooth and nail. That was a good win for Zach. We teach our kids never to quit. He’ll give you everything he has in his body.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.