Life after baseball wasn’t something Hayden Pewitt was ready for when he graduated college.
The former Maryville High School catcher was struggling to figure out his next step after his playing days at Midland University in Nebraska came to an end in 2015.
“It’s tough for some kids because you don’t realize it, but it’s done one day — it’s just over,” Pewitt said. “I was just thinking I don’t want kids to be in the same shoes as me when they’re done with the game. I want them to kind of have a clue that there’s more to life than just this.
“So that’s kind of what started it all.”
Pewitt wanted to impact kids, and he found that by coaching the sport he loves. Pewitt has packed a lot into the last several years. Right now, he’s an assistant coach at Chattanooga State Community College as well as head coach of the Kelowna Falcons in British Columbia in the summer collegiate West Coast League.
Pewitt’s career has taken him across the United States and to parts of Canada. He has also coached at Tusculum University, Spokane Falls Community College (Washington) and Motlow State Community College, where he played for two years.
Before accepting the job with the Kelowna Falcons ahead of this season, Pewitt spent his previous two summers coaching the Badlands Big Sticks (North Dakota) in the Expedition League.
Pewitt didn’t have an answer when asked how he balances it all.
“That’s a great question. I have no idea, to be honest with you,” he said. “Everything is a day at a time.”
Pewitt graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 2017 with a degree in leisure, sport and tourism studies. He returned to Motlow to coach as an assistant for two years, kicking off his career.
To make ends meet during that stretch, Pewitt worked for a rental company in the mornings.
“I was pumping porta potties and cleaning little kids’ bounce houses,” Pewitt said. “It was a luxurious job, I’ll tell you that.”
Pewitt accepted his first head coaching position in 2018 with the Badland Big Sticks. The gig involved a lot of driving through the Dakotas for some 70 games over three months.
It didn’t take him long to find success. His first year, they made it to the championship series and lost. Last summer, they won the league and Pewitt was named coach of the rear.
“We had a really good team, and we had a lot of fun putting that together,” Pewitt said. “We had kids from everywhere — middle of nowhere to the biggest city in the world. It’s really cool to watch those guys come together and do something special like they did.”
That feat opened doors for Pewitt, and his life transformed over the course of a week this winter. On Dec. 12, he accepted a job at Chattanooga State and, on Dec. 16, he took the job with the Kelowna Falcons. He also got engaged in between those two events.
The West Coast League, which is comprised by teams from Washington, Oregon and British Columbia, was appealing to Pewitt after his stint living in Spokane.
“I just really enjoyed it out there. It’s beautiful,” Pewitt said. “My family, we all like to travel. I’ve never been scared to run off to North Dakota and try something new. … (Coaching) has brought me to a lot of different places, and I’ve met a lot of cool people through it. I wouldn’t have that without the game.”
Pewitt said his coaching jobs have never conflicted, although there were times he had to step aside at Chattanooga State’s practices to take calls about the pandemic from the West Coast League.
Like most things at the moment, question marks surround summer ball. In the meantime, Pewitt is hunkering down with his fiancé in Johnson City, eager to get back to coaching.
“I couldn’t really care less what level I coach at,” Pewitt said. “I’ve always enjoyed the junior college level just because I feel like that’s where kids learn the most. You kind of figure out who you are as a person when you’re 18, 19, 20 years old.
“That’s a hard time for most kids, and it’s good to have someone help them through it.”
