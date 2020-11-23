KNOXVILLE — A lackluster first half led to a halftime reality check for a Maryville boys basketball team that is still very much trying to find its footing in the opening weeks of the season.
“At halftime, we had guys complaining and expecting it to be given to us,” Maryville coach Mark Eldridge told The Daily Times. “I said, ‘Hey, some of you guys want to play college ball and you think I’m tough on you? You need to grow up.’
“We don’t have Joe Anderson, A.J. Davis and Ashton Maples to bail us out. They have never been in a fire like they were tonight, so I just challenged them, and they competed in the second half.”
The Rebels looked more like the squad they are expected to be this season after the intermission, rallying to take a 5-point lead into the fourth quarter before faltering late in a 59-56 loss to Morristown East on Monday in the first round of the Farragut Thanksgiving Tournament.
Maryville (2-2) scored eight points in the first quarter and entered halftime trailing 32-25 before opening the third quarter on a 16-4 run to take a 41-36 lead. Morristown East clawed back to within one, but a bucket from senior guard Josh Seiler and a buzzer-beating layup from junior guard Charlie Rice extended the Rebels’ advantage to 47-42 at the end of the third.
Maryville maintained that lead for most of the final period until Braden Ilic gave it back to Morristown East for good with an and-one. A pair of free throws from Ilic left Maryville needing a 3-pointer in the final seconds, and it got two clean looks at a potential game-tying basket, but junior guard Terrance Dorsey had his shot clang off the rim and Seiler airballed his attempt from several feet off the line.
“When you lose as much as we lose and you don’t have a summer, these early games are almost like scrimmages because we’re learning a lot about ourselves,” Eldridge said. “I’m disappointed because most Maryville teams when they are up at the start of the fourth quarter win those games.
We didn’t tonight, but I’m glad to see that we had some guys play hard and do some good things because we have a long way to go. I hope the toughness that we showed in the second half is a step forward.”
The Rebels proved last year that it is not how you start, it is how you finish, splitting their first six games of the season before emerging as one of the best teams in the state. Maryville rattled off a 20-game winning streak later in the regular season, won the District 4-AAA and Region 2-AAA championships and reached the Class AAA state tournament for the first time since 2007.
All of that is still on the table for this team, but it is going to take time to establish a new batch of leaders and develop into a group that is capable of playing like it did for most of the second half on a consistent basis.
“I don’t think we’re anywhere close to where we were this time last year, but sometimes you have to accept some tough times early to get everybody where we need them and have better things happen,” Eldridge said. “I’m not concerned that we’re not going to have a good team. A lot of us want it to happen now, but sometimes it doesn’t happen now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.