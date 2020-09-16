Thomas Fry woke up Friday morning with a pit in his stomach. It remained there all day until Maryville’s kickoff against Alcoa.
“It was probably the most nervous I’ve been before a game,” the Maryville cornerback told The Daily Times.
The senior toiled for years to earn the chance to play on Friday’s stage. Like so many other Maryville players, Fry didn’t start until his senior year. He never complained about his playing time during his first three years in high school. He kept working hard, waiting for his moment to arrive.
Fry and his teammates showed that same perseverance against the Tornadoes, rallying from a 9-0 halftime deficit to defeat Alcoa.
“I was super proud of this team,” Fry said. “It was crazy how we overcame everything. Everyone was doubting us, but we did it and we proved them wrong. … The coaches do a really good job of preparing us in the years when we aren’t starting, so that when we finally do get that chance, we show up and have a good year.”
After such an emotional win, Rebels (3-0) hope to avoid a letdown performance when they travel to Bearden (0-2) for their first road contest.
“You just had a big win over a rival and now you are going on the road for the first time,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt “There is a tendency for teams to come out flat. We will need to come out with some energy, play really well and execute. .. You are only guaranteed 10 of these; you don’t want to waste one of them.”
On Monday, Maryville’s coaches urged their players to suppress any feelings of complacency. On Friday, they relished watching their players celebrate.
Doubt hovered over this program after it had to replace 17 starters from last year’s state championship squad, but the Rebels have silenced the critics. A victory over Alcoa proved that they can execute their coaches’ second-half adjustments, that quarterback Carson Jones can deliver in clutch situations and that they have the mettle to repeat as state champions.
“You learn a lot about a person’s character when they go through adversity, when things aren’t going their way,” Hunt said. “For our kids to hear that from us all preseason and to respond positively and show some grit when things weren’t going their way and to continue to fight, that speaks volumes about the kids we have at Maryville.
“When you can get a group of teenage boys to play for each other and put their own stats aside and play for the team, you can accomplish a lot of great things.”
The Rebels certainly have an accomplished history against Bearden. They haven’t lost to the Bulldogs since 1993 and have won the last five meetings by an average margin of 32.2 points.
Bearden’s present situation isn’t much better. The Bulldogs had to postpone their first two games because of a COVID-19 outbreak and then surrendered 74 points in losses to Dobyns-Bennett and Bradley Central.
Hunt is anxious to see how his starters handle a test on the road.
“Our routine is going to be different,” Hunt said. “How do we handle a different atmosphere? That’s what I am concerned the most about.”
Fry is ready for his first road start. He still remembers all those preseason doubts.
They will serve as another source of motivation the rest of the season.
“This team is super fun,” Fry said. “We just got to keep working, keep getting better and showing people how good we are.”
