After the final whistle, Maryville senior forward Nathan Dulin placed both hands on his head and slowly walked off the pitch. His freshman teammate Seth Meade laid face first on the grass for several moments before slowly returning to his feet.
The Rebels didn’t lose their match against Farragut on Thursday at Kerr Family Soccer Complex, but they knew they had missed an opportunity to secure a signature victory. They outshot the Admirals, 16-8, and Dulin, Connor Gorga and Meade each scored a goal to give Maryville a one-goal lead with less than two minutes remaining in the match.
But then disaster struck. Ben Ingleston tried to clear the ball out of the box in the 79th minute, but his kick ricocheted off of a Farragut player into the goal for the game-tying score. The match ended with Maryville and Farragut tied at 3-3.
All Maryville coach Nick Bradford could do in the postgame huddle was try to encourage his players. The Rebels (7-2-3, 2-0-1 District 4-AAA) didn’t earn the result they wanted, but they still proved they have the mettle to win a district title.
“There is no way that we can’t get better from this kind of game,” Bradford told The Daily Times. “There are only lessons learned from a tie like this where we kept battling back and were able to take the lead late, but we’ve got to do a better job of closing it out.”
Timi Omitaomu scored in the 27th minute to give Farragut an early lead. The Rebels didn’t wait long to answer. In the 31st minute, a Farragut player pushed Meade to the ground inside the penalty box, giving Maryville a penalty kick.
Dulin didn’t waste the opportunity, launching the ball past the arms of Admiral goalkeeper Max Kaplan to even the score.
“Nate is our engine,” Bradford said. “Of course he is going to be our PK taker and he buried it, but throughout the game, when good things happened, it was usually because of Nate Dulin’s decision-making.”
Brooks Burnett dribbled past Maryville’s backline and netted a goal to help the Admirals (7-1-3, 2-0-1) regain the lead. Once again, the Rebels didn’t panic. Liam Meade booted a shot from the left flank in the 46th minute. Kaplan managed to deflect the shot, but Connor Gorga scored off the rebound to even the score.
Seth Meade gave the Rebels their first lead with nine minutes remaining in the match. He was the first to reach the ball during a scramble in the penalty box and dispatched the ball in the back of the net. Seth Meade dove feet first and smiled at the Maryville supporters.
Nine minutes later, Seth Meade and his teammates were trying to process a heartbreaking finish. Bradford warned that they can’t dwell on Thursday’s result for too long. They host an undefeated Webb squad on Tuesday and then visit Hardin Valley on Thursday with an opportunity to win the regular season district title.
“We have a young group,” Bradford said.
“With Seth and the others, the future is bright, but our future is next week and we play a tough Webb team. We will be ready to play them because they are going to have a bad taste in their mouths after this disappointing finish, but we are still in control of our destiny. We have to be resilient and we will.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.