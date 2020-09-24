KNOXVILLE — Moments after Hardin Valley sophomore Norah Jacomen gave the Lady Hawks a first-half advantage, Maryville junior Megan Carroll bellowed from the center of the pitch that the Lady Rebels needed more intensity in their biggest game of the season.
The response came in quick succession when freshman Taylor Hoag got on the other end of a Madison Harp corner kick two minutes later and scored an equalizer in traffic.
It proved to be the final tally in a 1-1 draw Thursday at Hardin Valley Academy, a result that favors Maryville much more than Hardin Valley in each team’s hunt for a District 4-AAA regular-season title and a coveted No. 1 seed in the district tournament given Hardin Valley’s inability to close out Farragut en route to a draw on Sept. 15.
The Lady Rebels (10-2-2, 3-0-1) can clinch both with a victory over Heritage at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“It was a very even match, and I definitely think it was important to want it more,” Carroll told The Daily Times. “I think that’s what it came down to.”
Jacomen scored in the 22nd minute by dribbling toward the middle of the pitch before lofting a shot from just outside the penalty box over the head of Maryville goalkeeper Aaliyah Vananda.
Fifty-six minutes of scoreless soccer followed Hoag’s response, but it did not come without opportunities for both sides.
Hardin Valley (4-4-3, 3-0-2) hit the football upright hovering several inches over goal twice in the first half, and Vananda had to punch another shot over the crossbar in the final period.
Maryville sophomore Kayla Barr almost had a clean look at a potential game-winner in the second half but was unable to race around a Hardin Valley defender that represented the last line of defense.
“I’m proud of the girls for collecting a result and grinding one out,” Maryville coach Steve Feather said. “Norah Jacomen made a fantastic individual effort, but we found a way to get back a goal. Once it became apparent that a tie was on the horizon, credit our girls for defending and winning the field position battle.”
The Lady Rebels hit their stride in the Bearden Invitational on Sept. 4-6 and followed that up with three victories the following weekend in the Cleveland Classic, but the state contender that emerged over the past few weeks and Hardin Valley, which shares similar aspirations, were neutralized by a wet turf field.
“(The ball is) never really on the ground,” Feather said. “People think that it is smooth, but when it is coming at you and skipping, I can’t even put it into words. There is not much soccer being played because nobody can put it on the ground and no one is able to combine.
“I think the worst part of it is both upper-level teams know it and they just commit to a grind rather than playing soccer.”
Maryville will avoid playing on turf for the foreseeable future if it takes care of business against Heritage and secures home-field advantage for the district tournament, as well as its third consecutive season in which it has earned at least a share of the regular-season title.
“It means that we’re continuing to be a steady powerhouse,” Feather said. “It doesn’t necessarily mean that we’d be favored in the district tournament, but I love the fact that that we have a good group of girls that are willing to carry on the legacy.”
One of the few blemishes on that legacy is last season’s loss to Hardin Valley in the district championship game, and the two programs are expected to meet on that stage once again in a few weeks.
“Obviously, it’s a super fun game,” Carroll said. “I’m hoping to see them again and I hope we come out on top because I think we can.”
