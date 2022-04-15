Two hours before Maryville traveled across town to face rival Alcoa at Dawn Marsh Field, the Lady Rebels’ energy was noticeable.
During their pregame warmup at their home facility at John Sevier Elementary on Friday morning, head coach Joe Michalski saw a team that had put a tough, extra-innings loss to Heritage just two days before far behind it. He could tell their focus was on the Lady Tornadoes, and they proved it to him early.
Maryville jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, then answered an Alcoa rally that tied it in the bottom frame with three runs in the third en route to a 7-3 non-district win.
“Great response,” Michalski told The Daily Times. “One of our mottos is to move on to the next pitch, the next moment, the next thing. I think we do a good job of when we lose a game, having a short memory and always looking forward to what we can do to get better. We went over to our field this morning and had a great pregame.
“We probably practiced two hours before this game, just a bunch of different things. The girls really worked hard to get ready before this game. They were fired up.”
The Lady Rebels (11-7) showed just how fired up they were in their first turn at the plate. Kennedy Oliver led off the game with an infield single, then paid off the base runner with a Kristy McCord RBI single into left to lead 1-0.
Allie Hemphill scored McCord in the following at-bat with her first of a team-high three hits on the afternoon to extend Maryville’s advantage to 2-0.
Alcoa (10-6) answered back in the bottom half, loading up the bases right away after Maryville starting pitcher Isabel Allen allowed a hit-by-pitch and two straight walks with no outs.
Cassa Arnold pulled the Lady Tornadoes within one, scoring from third on a wild pitch to set up a Jaylyn Halliburton sacrifice bunt to plate the tying run from Italia Kyle.
For a moment, it felt like familiar territory in the Maryville dugout. The Lady Rebels, at times, have struggled to hang on to leads despite fast starts and while a two-run deficit wasn’t as much for Alcoa to have to overcome early, Michalski wanted to see how his team would respond.
They responded positively.
With one away in the top of the third, Ali Richards drove a single out to center that brought in the go-ahead run from Ryleigh Maples. The sequence was followed up by a two-RBI hit courtesy of Haiden Ogle to go up 5-2.
Maples drove in two more runs in the fourth and sixth, one off of a solo home run and another on an RBI double as Alcoa struggled to recover.
“We’ve gone through stages where the first couple of weeks of the season, we were struggling to just win a game,” Michalski said. “Once we found out how to finally win a game, then you get to the phase of, now that you expect to win, once you take the lead, then it becomes, we’re just going to put them away.
“I think when you hear them in the dugout, it could be a 7-3 game, they’re screaming about great at-bats and trying to put a four-spot up to put the game away. I think they are learning to do that.”
As key as the Lady Rebels’ bats were in the win — finishing with 13 hits and seven RBI — the pitching from reliever Bekah Duck was equally instrumental.
The sophomore went six innings after replacing Allen in the second and allowed six hits, one run and tossed nine strikeouts.
“This is just (Duck’s) MO, I guess. It’s just what she does,” Michalski said. “She just comes in in tough spots, in tight situations with the game on the line and puts up a lot of zeros.”
The lone run she surrendered came off of an Arnold solo shot in the fifth, but Alcoa was unable to build any momentum off of it down the stretch.
The Lady Tornadoes had a few opportunities outside of Arnold’s home run, but several fielding mistakes and a rough outing for Arnold in the circle, who was making her first appearance since early in the season after coming back from injury, contributed in the loss.
“Maryville’s a great team and today they made the plays and we didn’t,” Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey said. “We had a couple of miscues defensively that led to their big inning and then had some base running mistakes. I probably waited a little bit too late to make a pitching change.
“This was Cassa’s first game back pitching since she was dealing with a serious injury earlier in the season and she kind of ran out of gas about the fourth inning. They were just better than us today.”
