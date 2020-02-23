The Maryville Kiwanis Club is accepting sponsors and player registration for its 18th annual Tee It Up For the Kids golf tournament that will be held on April 13 at Green Meadow Country Club.
There are four levels of sponsorships, and donations are tax deductible. This year's proceeds will support Kiwainis projects aimed for children, including Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, Leadership Adventure Camp, Second Harvest Food Bank, Circle K Club at Maryville College, Key Club at Maryville High School, Builder's Clubs, Salvation Army and the Boys & Girls Club.
The levels of sponsorships are $100, $250, $500 and $1,000.
Four-player teams will compete in a SWAT format. Registration and lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. The shotgun tournament will begin at 1 p.m. There will be a $1,000 prize for a hole-in-one.
For more information contact tournament chairman Bobby Perkinson at 865-983-4322, by email at blp4golf@yahoo.com or on the Maryville Kiwanis We site: maryvillekiwanis.com.
