The Maryville Kiwanis Club's 19th annual "Tee it up for the Kids" golf tournament has been rescheduled for July 19 at Green Meadow Country Club.
The fundraiser will support Kiwanis Community service projects and programs for the children of Blount County.
For more information, contact Bobby Perkinson at blp4golf@yahoo.com or visit maryvillekiwanis.org.
