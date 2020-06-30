The Maryville Kiwanis Club's 18th annual "Tee it up for the kids" golf tournament has been rescheduled for July 20 at Green Meadow Country Club.
Four-player teams will compete in a SWAT format. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. The shotgun tournament will begin at 1 p.m.
Flight winners will receive gift cards, and prizes will be given out from drawings. Free pizza will be provided by Papa John's. There will be a $1,000 prize for a hole-in-one.
Sponsorship can be provided by donations of $100, $250, $500 or $1,000, and donations are tax deductible.
The tournament is one of two major fundraisers for the Kiwanians, who support community service projects and the children of Blount County. This year, the proceeds will support projects aimed at children, including Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, Leadership Adventure Camp, Second Harvest Food Bank, Circle K Club at Maryville College, Key Club at Maryville High School, Builder's Clubs, Salvation Army and the Boys & Girls Club.
For more information, email Bobby Perkinson at blp4golf@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.