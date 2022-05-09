Seth Meade brimmed with pride.
The sophomore may have tallied three goals himself against William Blount on Monday, but his mind was on the accomplishments of everyone around him.
“Tonight, I saw 11 hardworking guys,” Meade told The Daily Times. “People on the bench and off the bench were just phenomenal, and (we) just put the ball in the back of the net.”
As they have so many times this season, the Rebels came to play offensively in the District 4-AAA Tournament quarterfinals at John Sevier Elementary. No. 2-seed Maryville scored quickly and often, making offense a team game in its 9-0 win over No. 7-seed William Blount to advance in the tournament.
“You always hope that your offense will show up,” Maryville coach Nick Bradford said. “Because we know that we can control our defensive energy and spacing and positioning, but offensively, you have to react to what the opposition does. I felt like it was slow to come at first in the first half. We had some really good goals, but I felt like we were having to manufacture off of turnovers.
“It was really nice to see how we generated the third goal especially after halftime. Lots of ball movement and just honestly a ton of quality finishes.”
Meade knocked in one of his goals in the first half for Maryville (15-1-3), with Thomas Tisdale contributing the other two as the Rebels entered halftime with a 3-0 advantage over William Blount (7-10-4).
The first half may have simply been a warmup, as the Rebels would go on to score six goals in the second half, with the final one, courtesy of Hayden Stringer, putting an end to the match.
Stringer totaled two goals. Meade added his other two in the second half, while Liam Meade and Nathan Marlette also scored, all while the Governors failed to find any momentum attacking.
“We kind of parked a bus playing Maryville the first game, and we decided we were just going to play them straight up and see how it goes,” William Blount coach Bill Baker said. “We played them really well (in the) first half.”
“I don’t want to take anything away from William Blount, because I know that their guys came in well prepared (by) Coach Baker,” Bradford added. “I know that they were really wanting to compete with us. This is a tough matchup, these two-sevens.
“You could see. Their energy was high, they were ready to compete. I just felt like we executed really well and that’s what I was asking out of them.”
The loss ends a rebuilding season for William Blount, one the Governors view as a definite success. The team only had one win last season before Baker and his staff took over, breathing in new life to a program with an optimistic future.
“It’s a learning experience, but as far as the season went, we’re happy,” Baker said. “A lot to build on, a lot of new kids coming in. We don’t lose a whole lot. We lose five seniors, so we’re excited about next year. We’ll start working on it right away.”
Maryville advances to face Hardin Valley in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at John Sevier Elementary.
“My confidence in these guys is unlimited,” Bradford said. “I have full confidence in our guys.”
“I’m not going to boast about Maryville, but high confidence, I think we can take it,” Seth Meade added. “We can win. The Bearden game, I’m getting a little bit ahead of myself, but I think we can beat Hardin Valley, and that Bearden game is just going to be phenomenal, but as coach always says and as every single player on this team (says), you can ask them, ‘One game at a time. One goal at a time.’
“We just keep going and going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.