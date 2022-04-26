Brooke Bradley is used to being a trailblazer.
Her ambition for being a part of something new has benefited the Maryville-Alcoa lacrosse team in recent years and she plans to do the same at Spaulding University in Kentucky for the next four years.
“(Spaulding lacrosse) is kind of a new start-up program and I really enjoy growing the lacrosse community, especially in the South,” Bradley said. “It’s not really well known here, so that’s what really kind of drew me there honestly, because they’re new and I really want to help them build their program and just grow the game of lacrosse.”
Bradley certainly has done her part to grow the game in Blount County, picking up the sport in middle school in Sevier County and competing for a club team before joining the new co-op team that includes players from both Maryville and Alcoa high schools.
Bradley was the team’s defensive captain in 2019 and is currently the team captain on the 2022 team.
“It’s a little bit different,” Bradley said. “It’s a co-op team. We did have a club team with Blount County that unfortunately got disbanded two years ago, so that’s why we have our Alcoa team now. I actually kind of helped start both teams, so it was actually pretty cool to see it grow. Now we’re in our second season and we’ve been winning a lot more games. It’s a lot of fun and I’ve really enjoyed it.”
The women’s lacrosse team at Spaulding is still in its infancy, having begun its inaugural season this past spring. Bradley, who plans to study Elementary Education at the school, is already relishing the chance to be a part of something new again.
“(Being a part of a new team) honestly struck up my love for (lacrosse) all of the way back in sixth grade,” Bradley said. “I’ve been really enjoying it so I knew I wanted to continue playing in college.”
