Maryville’s unfathomable region championship streak was in jeopardy for all of 16 seconds.
Bradley Central running back J’Alan Terry took the first play from scrimmage 80 yards for a touchdown, but any hope the Bears had of an upset did not last long.
The Rebels limited the Bears to four first downs the rest of the first half while also putting on a clinic in offensive efficiency en route to a 42-14 victory that earned Maryville its 21st consecutive region championship.
“We were calm (after the touchdown) for the most part,” junior linebacker Peyton Cooper told The Daily Times. “It just made us mad. It was the wrong move on their part.”
Maryville (10-0, 5-0 Region 2-6A) failed to deliver a quick response, going three-and-out on its opening drive, but it was the last imperfection it would show.
A botched snap on a Bradley Central punt following a three-and-out set the Rebels up on the Bears’ 12-yard line. Maryville senior quarterback Carson Jones found senior wide receiver Markel Fortenberry in the end zone on the next play to draw even.
Another Bradley Central three-and-out was followed by yet another Maryville scoring drive, this one spanning 42 yards on nine plays, capped by an acrobatic 8-yard touchdown grab in the corner of the end zone by Fortenberry on a well-placed ball from Jones. It was the only scoring drive that lasted more than one minute, 26 seconds for the Rebels.
Sophomore running back Noah Vaughn answered Terry’s 80-yard touchdown scamper with one of his own on Maryville’s next offensive possession and then Jones connected with Fortenberry again for a 59-yard score after a Bradley Central defender slipped in coverage.
Cooper intercepted an Aidan McClary pass deep in Bradley Central territory with less than three minutes left in the half and it translated to a 14-yard touchdown strike from Jones to senior H-back Jackson Phillips.
Jones only threw one legitimate incomplete pass — the other being a spike near the end of the first half — as he went 10-of-12 for 129 yards. Vaughn rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries, including a 69-yard dash on the first play of the second half, and added 20 yards on two catches. Fortenberry hauled in four receptions for 80 yards.
The Rebels averaged 10.5 yards per play in the first half.
“It is all about practice,” Fortenberry said. “During practice, we’re executing everything and making sure we’re on point. Monday’s are kind of off because we are just learning little plays, but when it gets to Wednesday and Thursday, we’re getting in that routine and making sure we’re perfect.”
Maryville’s defense was just as good, limiting Bradley Central (8-2, 4-1) to 54 yards over its final 28 plays in the first half (1.9 yards per play).
“They’re playing a physical brand of football and playing team ball,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “They’re just continuing to get better, and that’s the goal. They’re coachable and they show up each day at practice, and we need to continue to get better because there are still big games looming.”
The victory marks the 24th undefeated regular season in program history and preserves a championship streak that started way back before any current Maryville player was born, but none of that matters in the postseason.
“(The region championship is) insane, but it’s a tradition,” Cooper said. “I hope we can keep moving forward.”
