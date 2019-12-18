Flanked by all of their teammates, Maryville High School football seniors Cade Chambers, Tee Hodge and Mason Shelton on Wednesday morning celebrated signing National Letters of Intent to play in college.
The gym was crowded with family, friends and classmates, but it was fitting their teammates were by their side through the entire ceremony because they are the people they give the most credit to for their success.
Maryville won the Class 6A state championship earlier this month, and it was the 17th in school history. A number that big is only possible with the type of culture Maryville has built over the course of three decades.
So it’s not surprising that Chambers (Indiana State), Hodge (Tennessee) and Shelton (Coastal Carolina) picked their colleges in large part because they’ll experience the same thing they experienced in high school — brotherhood.
“The coaches (at Indiana State) are basically Maryville coaches made over,” Chambers said. “They care about you as a person and a student more than they care about you as an athlete. I really feel like if something was to happen to me they’d be there for me.
“They show you love. I love everything about how they go about themselves.”
Chambers’ path to state championship game MVP began slowly. He switched positions early in his career because of a suggestion from coach Derek Hunt, who promised to tirelessly work with him so he could develop into a difference-making quarterback.
Chambers alternated series at the position as a junior last season but took over the full-time duties when Braden Carnes transferred to Greenback. Chambers flourished in his starring role after committing to Indiana State – an FCS program that plays in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
The Sycamores were the first team to offer Chambers a scholarship, and the coaches supported him through the recruiting process. He said he’s excited to take the next step with a coaching staff that has shown strong commitment to him.
“I’ve never been the most athletic dude,” Chambers said. “I’ve never been the guy that is a whole lot bigger than everybody else. I’ve had to work for what I have. It’s definitely been a grind, but I wouldn’t want to have it any other way.”
While Chambers quarterbacked the Maryville offense, Shelton quarterbacked the defense as a linebacker. He had gaudy stats with 6.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss among 129 total tackles. He also forced five fumbles. One of his biggest contributions, coach Derek Hunt said, was his every day effort. Shelton practiced at game speed, which played a significant role in teaching the young kids how it is supposed to look every day in practice.
Shelton will take that attitude with him to the Sun Belt Conference school near Myrtle Beach, S.C. It’s more than six hours from Maryville, but he expects to feel at home because of the way the coaches guide the program exactly like Maryville’s coaches.
“They are a lot alike with the things they value – being a great person outside of football,” Shelton said. “One thing they say is, ‘After football who are you going to be? You want to be a great person and that’s what they mold you into then bring football along with it.”
Hodge said the same thing and added that his trust in coach Jeremy Pruitt and his assistants was a big reason why he chose the Vols.
That Hodge, Shelton and Chambers discussed the importance of the Maryville-like culture in their college decisions was a big deal for Hunt, who once played quarterback for the Rebels.
Hunt learned the values he teaches today from former coach George Quarles and also gave credit to current Heritage coach Tim Hammontree, who won a state title as the coach at Maryville, too.
To Hunt, the current players’ attitudes proves he and his assistants are doing it the right way. Winning state championships is a big part of what the Rebels are doing, but the biggest part is how they act off the field.
“It’s humbling because I’m not sure that would have been my words as an 18-year-old,” Hunt said. “We have some mature kids on this team. These guys were great teammates ... That was the reason we were successful in the end.
“These guys put each other first. For them to want to pursue something like that at the next level is impressive.”
