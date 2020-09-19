As Maryville’s defenders watched Charles Tretham’s kickoff sail into the end zone during the third quarter of their 28-0 win over Bearden on Friday, Lou Burchfield began hopping up and down on the sidelines.
The senior linebacker didn’t receive much of a rest because the Rebels only needed three plays to reach the end zone during their last possession, but he wasn’t tired. He was eager to deliver more hits.
“I’m having fun!” he announced to his teammates as they trotted onto the field.
Maryville’s other two senior starting linebackers, Erik Townsend and Brock Garner, also admitted they are having a blast this season. Burchfield started at the bandit position last year, and moved to strongside linebacker this fall. Townsend and Garner are both first-year starters.
The two have dreamed of playing together at Maryville since they first became friends when they were six years old. Last year, they learned by watching Seth Orren, Matt Brooks and Mason Shelton, who helped the Rebels capture their 17th state title.
Through four games, Burchfield, Townsend and Garner haven’t just been adequate replacements for those three aforementioned linebackers. They have proven that they also have the attributes to be the next great linebacking corps at Maryville, helping the Rebels (4-0) limit their opponents six points and 187 yards per game.
“It’s been a lot of fun coaching them,” Maryville linebackers coach Kenny Cobble told the Daily Times. “They all have great personalities. They all have their own way of going about things. They are all different in their own way. They are a lot of fun to be around on and off the field.
“Two of three (Townsend and Garner) have waited their turn, so they were really hungry to prove themselves and get a chance to be the guys. Lou is a unique dude. He’s a pretty physical player and one of the smartest players I’ve coached.”
All three linebackers played a critical role during Maryville’s 14-9 comeback win over Alcoa, the Rebels’ biggest win of the season. Burchfield recovered a fumble in the third quarter that set up Maryville’s second touchdown. Townsend snagged an interception in the fourth quarter.
They were indispensable once again against Bearden. The Bulldogs flirted with an upset during the first half. They had four possessions inside Maryville territory, including two in the red zone. Maryville’s linebackers helped ensure that they never reached the end zone.
Townsend charged through the B-gap on fourth-and-goal to stop Bearden running back Nicco Young at the Rebels’ 2-yard line. In the third quarter, Burchfield administered perhaps the biggest tackle of the game, slamming Makai Williams to the turf behind the line of scrimmage. After the tackle, players on Maryville’s sideline began chanting, “Loouuuuuu.”
“A lot of people think that going out and being on the field that much makes us mad, but honestly it’s more fun being out there than on the sidelines,” Garner said. “It’s fun stopping the offense. When (offenses) can’t get anything going, it’s just perfect.”
Achieving that result acquires a lot of preparation during the week. In addition to watching film with Cobble, Maryville’s linebackers research their opponents on their own time. They watch film on Hudl before they go to bed; they watch even more film before kickoff to make sure they are as familiar as possible with the opposing offense.
“They just wind up really knowing our opponents, figuring out where they fit and making sure they get to the right place at the right time,” Cobble said. “All of that has allowed them to play really well and really fast during the game.”
That was evident during Friday’s game. Bearden’s offensive line grew frustrated during the game, because Townsend continued to call out the Bulldogs’ plays before the snap. He knew what Bearden liked to run in each formation based on what he had watched on film.
None of them are satisfied. Less than 24 hours after knocking off Bearden, all three had individually watched film of their next opponent, Farragut.
“We can always get better,” Burchfield said. “We are trying to get better every week. We are trying to game plan better than the week before. We are trying to watch more film than the week before. We are trying to outperform each week. Our ultimate goal is to put another gold trophy up on the wall.”
