Maryville Little League president Tabitha Hasty felt tasked with an impossible decision as the season approached.
With the coronavirus pandemic virtually shutting down the sports world for the foreseeable future, it remained unclear how it would impact sports in Tennessee this summer. Governor Bill Lee had not initially specified where Little League fell in the state’s “Safer-At-Home” orders.
On Tuesday, Lee offered clarity by stating youth and adult sports leagues should remain closed, prompting Maryville Little League to announce it is forfeiting its season. The league, a nonprofit serving Blount County, had about 850 registrants and is suffering a loss of about $15,000 in uniforms and equipment.
Still, Hasty said the organization should recover financially.
“It’s weighed so heavily on me,” said Hasty, a volunteer with a full-time job and two kids of her own. “Nobody wants to make that decision.”
Hasty said she didn’t know whether Little League fell under the category of “sports venue” or “park” — an important distinction as Lee’s orders allowed parks to stay partially open but required sports venues to remain closed.
After Maryville Little League announced the cancellation of its season Wednesday, Little League International announced the cancellation of its World Series. It’s the first time the tournament hasn’t been held since it began in 1947.
While the coronavirus is hitting Little League organizations across the world hard, Hasty said Maryville is fortunate to have the sponsors to keep it afloat during this stretch.
“Since we are so large compared to other Little Leagues in our area, we’re blessed,” Hasty said. “We’re not ones who are going to be sitting in the hole.”
The pandemic did put some of the organization’s projects on hold. Shortly before the gravity of the coronavirus pandemic began taking shape in the United States in March, Maryville Little League had approved to spend about $35,000 on constructing a new fieldhouse for storage and redoing two fields, which are located next to Blount Memorial Hospital.
Also on the agenda is the building of a new bridge between fields separated by a creek. The formerly existing bridge was recently removed after a storm destroyed it.
“We want to make Maryville Little League the best park around,” said the league’s vice president of baseball, Butch Campbell. “We want people to see that what their money is going to is going to a good cause and that we are bringing the league up to the standards where it should be for our community.
“We had to quickly put those projects on hold because we were unaware of what was going to happen.”
Outside of umpires and concession workers, everyone with Maryville Little League is a volunteer. Its revenue drivers are sales from concession stands, discount cards and picture packages.
Some of those setbacks will balance out without the need for typical expenses such as lighting and maintaining the fields, but the league’s vice president of softball, Randy Ferree, said projects will still likely be put on hold for at least a year.
Of course, financial losses are not the only ones being suffered. Players, coaches, umpires and concession stand workers are missing out on valuable experiences.
Ferree said delivering the news of this season’s cancellation to his 12-year-old daughter was not easy, as it would have been her last summer before aging into a new division.
“She was devastated,” Ferree said.
“You build so many relationships through Little League. We’re a huge family. It’s tough not seeing them — not seeing our umpires. A lot of our umpires are kids that have grown up through the league and now it’s their first job or their first job in the concession stand. All that’s tough.”
In the statement posted Wednesday, Maryville Little League said it hoped to have an early fall season that’s “bigger and better than ever.”
Hasty said volunteers will be working to sort out the details of what that will look like over the next few weeks.
In the meantime, Maryville Little League will be handing out uniforms — a cost it has chosen to eat — as a memento to players. Ferree said volunteers will distribute them via drive thru to parents during scheduled pick-up times.
“We are giving all the kids their uniforms to say, ‘Hey, here’s your memory of what could have been,’” Ferree said. “It’s been really tough on the volunteers because we want to do this for the kids and the families. To have to say no, that’s definitely unprecedented.”
Those who wish to donate to Maryville Little League can do so through PayPal at MaryvilleLittleLeague@gmail.com or mail them to PO Box 4096 Maryville, TN 37802.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.