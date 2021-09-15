Derek Hunt is hoping his team doesn’t repeat the performance it had at Bearden a year ago.
Maryville shut out the Bulldogs 28-0, but coming off of a 14-9 slugfest win over rival Alcoa, Hunt felt his Rebels team didn’t play up to the standard he’s accustomed to and it showed in the first half when they managed just one score to take a 7-0 lead into halftime.
Now, Maryville (4-0, 1-0 Region 2-6A) finds itself in a similar position a season later, traveling to Bearden (2-2, 1-0 Region 2-6A) a week after holding off the Tornadoes in the final minutes in a thrilling 30-27 win.
“We’ve not played at Bearden very well,” Hunt told The Daily Times. “I think, just historically, I feel like we’ve always been sluggish. Last year, we played there post-Alcoa as well and I just couldn’t help but feel like we came out flat against a really good team that you can’t do that against.
“We don’t want to do that again. If we don’t go out and play well, they’re good enough to beat us.”
Fortunately for Hunt, the response in practice after another Battle of Pistol Creek classic has been one of a team that doesn’t look emotionally hungover as it prepares to jump back into region play.
According to him, the Rebels’ first offensive drive will be indicative of whether or not they’re truly prepared.
“Anytime you play Alcoa you’re going to have some bumps and bruises,” Hunt said. “We needed the weekend to get over that. I feel good about the last two days we’ve had. We had a good first half of the week in practice but it always comes down to execution. I think our plan is going to be good, but we’ve got to execute. It’s important to get off to a quick start. That’s what’s hard to do.
“I think if you get off to a quick start against these guys, you’re more likely not to come out flat or at least feel flat. That first drive, if you go three-and-out or fail to score, you’re going to be in a dog fight.”
Friday will be the first time since 2014 that the two programs have met as region opponents. Both teams joined Region 2-6A after TSSAA’s most recent round of realignment following last season.
“Region games determine playoff seeding,” Hunt said. “It’s definitely in our goals to be the No. 1 seed. So, we’ve got to win this game in order to do that. Being a region game certainly matters more.”
Maryville has won 12 straight against Bearden dating back to 2009, outscoring the Bulldogs 456-30 in that span and shutting them out seven times. Two of those contests took place in the 6A playoffs.
But Hunt isn’t worried about past history. He sees a current Bearden team that is capable of the upset, particularly because of its defense.
The Bulldogs dropped their season opener, 24-2, to West but beat Oak Ridge and Hardin Valley in their next two games before losing to South Doyle last week.
Bearden held a 7-3 halftime lead over the Cherokees before losing 26-7.
“(Bearden) returns a lot on defense,” Hunt said. “Their front seven on defense is really good. I mean, they’re talented, physical. They’ve got some all-region players on that defensive line. Our offensive line is going to have it cut out for them to match that physicality and be able to run the football somehow.”
The Rebels’ run game passed a big test in Week 2 when they went up against Powell and the nation’s No. 1 defensive tackle Walter Nolen, rushing for 352 yards with running back Noah Vaughn accounting for 203 of those yards.
Hunt doesn’t expect Maryville to just show up and have those kinds of performances without a strong week of practice leading up to the game.
Practice is where he has learned the most about his team through four games and he knows the habits formed there are the difference between staying undefeated and being knocked off the pedestal.
It’s also why Bearden — or any opponent left on the Rebels schedule — will not be taken lightly.
“I think we’ve got a good football team,” Hunt said. “I don’t think there’s any question about that. We’ve beaten some good teams. I’m excited about that. I think for us to get to where we want to be at the end of the year, we can’t take a week off. We can have bad weeks of practice and still win on a Friday night, and it may not bite us that week, but it’s going to bite us down the road.
“We’ve just got to continue to have good week’s of practice and we’ve got to continue to build depth because when you get in big games like last week was, a lot of times it comes down to who has the better two’s.”
