The parallels between this Maryville football season and its 2000 campaign have been discussed ad nauseam.
The Rebels’ loss to Cleveland on Sept. 30 was their first region defeat since that fateful season. Their loss to Knoxville West a week ago was their first to a Knox County school since then as well.
Maryville will attempt to avoid having another 22-year streak snapped when it faces Bradley Central at 7 p.m. Friday in Cleveland.
The Rebels have won 21 consecutive region championships and will add another to the mantle with a victory. A loss means Maryville will be the No. 3 seed out of Region 2-6A and will travel for the first round of the playoffs.
“We’ve had bumps along the road, but our kids are still fighting their tails off,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times. “I’m so proud of that, but at the end of the day, in all three games we’ve lost, we got the ball with a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter and just couldn’t finish, and that’s on me as the head coach.
“The reality, though, is if we win Friday night, whether we’re 10-0 or 7-3, it’s all the same: we’re the No. 1 seed and hosting a home playoff game. That’s what our kids are clamoring for right now.”
Bradley Central (7-2, 2-2 Region 2-6A) reminds Hunt a lot of Cleveland because of the athleticism of its skill players, meaning Maryville (6-3, 3-1) will have to improve upon the shortcomings it showcased in that stunning defeat — most notably having the discipline to avoid costly penalties.
The lone bright spot from the Rebels’ last trip to Cleveland was senior running back Noah Vaughn, who rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries, but he will be unavailable against Bradley Central because of a leg injury.
Junior running back Gage LaDue replaced Vaughn in last week’s loss to Knoxville West and proceeded to rush for 161 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries.
“Gage is great player, and he’s an even better kid,” Hunt said. “When Noah went out in that first quarter, I think everybody was a little nervous when that happened, but we gained confidence when the offensive line and Gage kind of took the game over against one of the best teams in the state.
“Gage gave us a lot of confidence going forward as we try and become a region champ.”
Maryville has bounced back from each of its previous two losses with wins, a silver lining for a season that has been disappointing thus far.
The Rebels still have an opportunity to turn it around when it matters most, and it starts with adding another region championship to the collection.
“It’s so easy when you’re down and everybody is kicking you to get down on yourself and mail it in,” Hunt said. “They have not done that. They are willing to fight. They are not ready to give up, and it’s because of these seniors. We’ve formed a tight bond, and I love them so much. I’m willing to do whatever I can for them to be successful, and I think they’re willing to do the same.
“We’ve probably had more in-depth talks than we’ve ever had with any other team, and we’re just excited for another opportunity Friday night to bounce back and go into the playoffs on a high note.”
