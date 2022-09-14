The Maryville football team has two tasks to accomplish Friday.
Not only are the Rebels targeting a Region 2-6A win over Bearden, a tough task in itself, they’re also looking to move on from last week’s disheartening 27-14 loss to rival Alcoa in the Battle of Pistol Creek.
“It was tough this weekend because you’re playing a big rivalry game and a game that obviously we had a chance to win until the very end, but it didn’t go our way and we didn’t win it,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times. “So the disappointment is there, but at the same time, we’re playing a region game this week and this is what matters for playoffs.
“Bearden’s 3-1, undefeated in our region, like us, so it’s one that we’ve got to be ready to win and be ready to play. Can’t let last week’s game linger.”
Maryville (3-1, 1-0 Region 2-6A) dominated Bearden (3-1, 1-0) last season, 42-6, but things have since changed. The Bulldogs made an offseason coaching change, with former Powell offensive coordinator Josh Jones taking the reins.
After dropping its opener to West, Bearden is on a three-game winning streak, with sophomore quarterback Drew Parrot leading the way.
“They’re pretty athletic,” Hunt said. “Obviously, a new coach, new schemes on both sides of the ball, so that’s going to be tough to adjust (to). Sometimes you go back to last year’s game and kind of figure out some things, but this year, going to not be able to do that at all because everything’s new. It’s something we’re trying to adjust to.
“(Their) quarterback, a sophomore, started last year as a freshman, really good player. Their defensive line is huge. Linebackers fly to the ball. So this is a good football team. Coming off wins against Oak Ridge, Hardin Valley and South Doyle, three in a row.”
In order to beat Bearden, Maryville’s offense will need to perform at a high clip, something it struggled to do last week against Alcoa. Though tailback Noah Vaughn tallied 170 yards rushing and a touchdown, the Rebels’ passing game struggled, partly due to issues with the offensive line.
If Hunt is worried, though, he isn’t showing it.
“I feel good,” Hunt said. “Obviously, we weren’t our best last week, all that had to do with Alcoa, but we’ve said the whole time our goal is to be playing our best football at the end of October, going into the playoffs. So with (senior quarterback) Matthew (Clemmer) coming in, it’s going to take time.
“We’ve had a bunch of seniors who haven’t played in Friday night lights before, so they’re getting their first shot at it. We kind of felt there could be some bumps along the road early this year, but our goal is to continue to improve and have a chance to make a deep playoff run, and that’s something I still think we can do.”
The next step toward that deep playoff run awaits the Rebels on Friday at Shields Stadium, where they hope to turn recent disappointment into newfound momentum.
“Our goals are still out there,” Hunt said. “Nobody ever wants to lose. Some teams need this. You need this to kind of show, ‘Where can you get better?’ Unfortunately, wins can hide a lot of deficiencies, and when you lose a game, especially a close game, it forces you to look and see where have we not been as good, that maybe we’ve been not good at for a while, that we’ve been winning that we’re not seeing.
“So I think we’ve been able to do that this week and our guys are going to be ready to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.