After a slow start, Maryville Middle School threw five successive passes for touchdowns to pull away for a 41-6 victory over Sevier County on Saturday afternoon to reclaim the East Tennessee Middle School Football Conference championship after the gold ball spent the past two seasons with the Smoky Bears.
Defense and an impressive kicking game gave Maryville the only points it ended up needing.
After missing out on three scoring opportunities to open the game, the Rebels pinned the Bears deep on a long punt from Hudson Jamerson. Ory Vananda then rocked Cooper Newman as the Sevier County quarterback was releasing a pass. Caleb Millardl grabbed the resulting floater and raced in for a 16-yard pick six. The extra-point kick from Colin Stringer gave Maryville a lead it never relinquished with just under five minutes to play in the half.
Sevier County countered with a 62-yard scoring pass from Newman to Chandler Morrow but failed on the ensuing two-point conversion.
Maryville then exploded by capping five consecutive possessions with passing touchdowns.
Will Jones, younger brother of Maryville High starting quarterback Carson Jones, scrambled and found Millard deep for a 47-yard strike, with Jamerson converting the PAT. After a shanked Bears punt, Jones then found Vananda in the flat. Vananda cut inside for a 37-yard score to give Maryville a 20-6 halftime lead.
The passing frenzy continued after the break. Cohen Babelay took in the next Jones deep ball and broke out of a tackle at the 10-yard line for a 42-yard score.
Jones then lateraled to fellow 7th-grader Colton Faust on the next Rebel possession. Faust found Caleb Levan streaking downfield and hit him for a 67-yard score.
LeVan recovered a Bear fumble two plays later. Jones then hit Babelay, who stiff-armed his way free and into the corner of the end zone for a 16-yard catch. Jamerson was again true on the extra point, yielding the final 41-6 count with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Jones finished with eight completions on 10 attempts for 203 yards. Faust finished with two completions for 70 yards. Maryville rushed for just six total yards on 11 attempts including four sacks.
“(Sevier County) really walks their safeties up close, they want to play you with eight men in the box,” Maryville coach Jay Malone said. “They want to dare you to pass. (Jones) is really savvy, really smart and he knows what to look for. He makes the right call most of the time. And (Faust) has a gunslinging arm as well.”
Newman finished 14-for-29 with the one pick-six, accounting for 177 of Sevier County’s total output of 231 yards. The 7th-grader was sacked once but hurried on several dropbacks, including the costly interception.
“I give credit to the defense and our defensive coaches because they put a lot of pressure on (Newman),” Malone said. “(Newman) has a great arm and he’s torched people all season. We knew if we could get pressure on him, we could control the game a little bit, and (the defense) did.”
HERITAGE 24, WILLIAM BLOUNT 14: Heritage overcame a 14-point deficit with a dominating offensive performance in the second half, scoring 24 unanswered points to take third-place.
Two scoring drives and two successful onside kicks kept the William Blount offense on the bench for the entirety of the third quarter.
The Governors finally ran an offensive play with three minutes gone in the fourth quarter, but on the fifth play of a promising series, a fumble was recovered for a 63-yard scoop-and-score by DC Cole.
Cole scored both offensive touchdowns for Heritage on 2-yard runs and added two of three successful extra-point attempts.
A 73-yard game-opening kickoff return by Raymond Jackson set up the first William Blount score. Heritage then gave up a safety when a center snap sailed over the punter’s head on its next possession.
Just before halftime, quarterback Mikale Blair found a wide-open Luke Jenkins behind the Mustang secondary to give William Blount the 14-0 halftime lead.
Heritage opened the third quarter with an 11-play scoring drive, then regained possession after an onside kick and took the lead after Cole spun out of a jersey tackle for a long-gainer to highlight its next scoring drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.