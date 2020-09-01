Admittedly, Maryville coach Steve Feather sounded like a broken record as he paced the sidelines Tuesday at Alcoa Elementary School and pleaded with his midfielders to release the ball.
Instead, the Lady Rebels’ newly-outfitted midfield took one too many touches over and over again. It was not enough to prevent Maryville from beating Alcoa, 3-1, but similar performances could cost them victories down the road.
“We’re replacing our whole midfield, but we have good players in the middle that are capable of playing faster soccer,” Feather told The Daily Times. “We’ve challenged them to play faster soccer and we expect that out of them because we know they can do it.
“We have weapons everywhere and we’re not finding them because we’re just a touch slow.”
The midfield’s inability to get the ball to Maryville’s talented front line on a consistent basis became more pronounced as the Lady Rebels (2-1) attempted to climb out of an early hole following a fourth-minute header by Alcoa senior midfielder Shelby Knight, who made her return after being sidelined for two weeks because of an ankle sprain she suffered in practice.
“Those types of things happen, but what we can’t do is let that dictate the rest of the half,” Feather said. “I still fully expected to win the game, but the girls had the same little bit of panic for about 20, 25 minutes that they had against West.”
Maryville sophomore Kayla Barr seemingly scored an equalizer shortly after, but it was waived off because of an offside call. The Lady Rebels had a few other chances, but could not capitalize until right before halftime when Barr drew a penalty and converted with a laser past the outstretched arms of Alcoa sophomore goalkeeper Ella Murr.
It proved to be the boost Maryville needed.
Senior Ashlynn Taylor broke the tie a minute into the second half when she caught Murr drift too far from the net, lofting a shot over her head and into the side netting. Junior Emma Hendrickson capped the scoring in the 54th minute with a strike from outside of the box.
“From about the 20-minute mark on, I was thinking that we were defending decently and we got a couple of breaks, so if we could go 1-0 into halftime, I felt pretty confident that we could stay in the match,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley said. “It was just a matter of coming out strong (in the second half), and instead we came out a little bit flat.
“Maybe their confidence was jarred a little bit by the penalty kick. I don’t know.”
However, the opening 40 minutes was a showcase of what Alcoa (1-4) can be.
The Lady Tornadoes non-district schedule is littered with quality opponents, purposefully designed to make them battle-tested come district play and what could be a fourth straight trip to the Class A state tournament.
“We’re not going to win every match this year, but the idea is to be competitive and play with the bigger schools,” Corley said. “If we can do that, we should be fine with our competition in Class A.
“Hopefully, we’ll be as competitive (against other quality competition) as we were tonight, and maybe we’ll get a result or two out of it.”
Feather believes Alcoa will “do great things in their classification,” and he expects the same from his side. It may just take a little longer to get to that level than he is used to.
“My expectation is the same as it is every year; we want to go out and win the district, and anything after that is icing on the cake,” Feather said. “In order to do that, we have to get better.
“The good news is maybe I’m being a little too hard on them because this is only their third game. Normally, we’re sorting out stuff like this in the preseason, but we didn’t have a preseason.”
