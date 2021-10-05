The Maryville girls soccer team did not get many opportunities against Bearden, but the pair it mustered could have led to an upset over the fourth-ranked team in the country, according to MaxPreps.
Maryville sophomore Taylor Hoag led a three-on-two charge down the middle of the pitch in the waning seconds of the first half, but her pass out wide to senior winger Lily Robinette came as the buzzer sounded for halftime. Hoag also found an unmarked Kayla Barr in the middle of the penalty box midway through the second period only for the junior winger’s shot to be saved by Bearden goalkeeper Peyton Huber.
The Lady Bulldogs created many more chances but only needed one to find the back of the net to hand the Lady Rebels a 1-0 defeat Tuesday at the Kerr Family Soccer Complex.
“The game was in favor of Bearden, they had the run of play, but our performance is encouraging,” Maryville coach Steve Feather told The Daily Times. “They may be No. 4 in the nation, but that doesn’t mean we can’t compete with them and it doesn’t mean we can’t sneak away with a win.
“If we put (Barr’s) one-time shot away where the keeper just was int he right place at the right time and go up 1-nil, the game tilts in our favor and who knows what can happen.”
Barr’s shot on goal being a potential difference maker was made possible by the play of Maryville’s back line and junior goalkeeper Kate Winkler, who limited a Bearden team that averaged 4.7 goals per game in its previous 18 matches to a single tally.
Bearden’s Liv Stott broke the scoreless tie in the 67th minute with a left-footed shot into the upper-right corner of the goal, but the Lady Rebels (10-5-2, 4-0-2 District 4-AAA) limited the Lady Bulldogs (19-0-1, 5-0) to less clean shots than they normally create.
It was a strong performance from a defense that entered the season looking to replace graduates Kat Morris and Aaliyah Vananda and lost one of its top returning defenders, senior Ella Funderburk, to a season-ending injury.
“I’ve seen where Bearden goes up 9-0 on a team just like that because defenders aren’t willing to defend,” Feather said. “We proved that we were willing to defend. … (Each member of our back line) has improved throughout the season, but we expected that.
“One of the girls I’m happiest with is Jade Wilcoxen. We didn’t really know where she would fit in, but she and Mackenzy (Hoag) have come together and have learned to trust each other. The whole back line has really learned how to work together.
“It was a tall task ahead of them tonight, and for the most part, they forced Bearden to take low-percentage shots.”
The loss and subsequent tiebreaker drop Maryville to the No. 3 seed in the upcoming District 4-AAA tournament, which begins Saturday, but the Lady Rebels enter the postseason believing they can overcome a potential semifinal against No. 2 Farragut to punch their ticket to the region tournament and potentially win a second straight district title.
“We’ve been injured, banged up and sick all year, but at the right time we’re having get players get stronger,” Feather said. “I think we’re super confident going forward and expect to see Bearden again (in the district championship).”
