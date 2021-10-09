Maryville girls soccer coach Steve Feather used Saturday’s halftime to correct the wrongs he saw from his team in the first half.
The No. 3-seed Lady Rebels led 2-0 at the intermission, but Feather felt like they squandered too many opportunities that could have extended that lead in the first half against No. 6 Heritage.
While Feather didn’t feel it was a perfect performance in the second half, it was enough to score a 4-0 shutout victory over the Lady Mountaineers to move on in the District 4-AAA tournament on Saturday at John Sevier Elementary School.
“I wasn’t pleased with the first half,” Feather told The Daily Times. “I thought we gave (Heritage) too much space in transition and it didn’t look like we wanted to score. I think Heritage has a good back line and they did a good job of making it hard on us by playing physical.
“We looked a little bit lackadaisical and we challenged the girls in the second half. I felt like we didn’t allow Heritage to generate too many (scoring) opportunities in the second half.”
Maryville outshot Heritage, 14-2, and held an 8-0 advantage in corner kicks.
The Lady Rebels (11-5-1) offense was highlighted by junior Kayla Barr who had two of the team’s four goals, her first at the 19:31 mark of the first half to give Maryville a 1-0 lead.
Sophomore Taylor Hoag added another goal to push the Lady Rebels’ lead to 2-0 late in the half before Feather issued his halftime challenge.
Whatever was said, it got through to senior Megan Carroll, who took a pass from fellow senior Lilly Robinette to find the back of the net and put Maryville ahead, 3-0, less than two minutes into the second half.
Barr finished the night with her second goal with 7:48 to go in the match.
“Even though we only put two goals away in the second half, we still thought that Megan’s goal was a good-type goal that we’ve been really working on in practice,” Feather said. “I think, overall, we just played faster (in the second half).”
The Lady Mountaineers giving the Lady Rebels fits is nothing new to Feather. He saw it in their previous meeting in the regular season when Maryville had a similar performance, scoring on a few second half goals en route to a 5-0 win on Sept. 23.
“Credit Heritage,” Feather said. “I just think that Coach (Andy) Byrd has them going in the right direction. We’re happy that everyone got out of here and no one got hurt and that we’re advancing to the next round.”
While Maryville moves on in its postseason pursuits, next against No. 2 Farragut on Tuesday, Heritage coach Andy Byrd took the time after Saturday’s season-ending loss to reflect on how far the Lady Mountaineers’ soccer program has come.
“I think this (game) represents the turning point that we’ve got with the Heritage girls (team) really believing and stepping in and committing to themselves and committing to each other,” Byrd said.
“Really, looking at where the program has the potential to go and you look at our fanbase up there, we’ve got a lot of parents behind the game and we’ve got a lot of kids that next week will be looking at club rosters and be playing with their club teams, which has to happen if you want your team to be competitive in this district. We’ve just come a long way when I look back on when I came here in 2016.”
For Byrd, where the program has gone in the past six seasons wouldn’t have been possible without the contributions of the four outgoing seniors who played their last high school match on Saturday.
“You’ve got a lot of support from those (seniors) and their parents,” Byrd said. “Hats off to them. You’ve got Jocelyn Hayes, Mollee French, Briley Burch and Eliza Daniels. They love the game. You’ve got four high quality seniors there and they’ve done well in this program.
“I think it’s time to end this chapter and we’re going to get into a new chapter at Heritage High School in the next couple of years.”
