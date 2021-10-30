The expectation each Maryville team is held to hangs over the northeast end zone of Shields Stadium — 17 Gold Balls denoting each of the program’s TSSAA state championships — but Maryville coach Derek Hunt does not weigh success in trophies.
He knows each group of Rebels is different, and he consistently reiterates the only thing he expects out of them is to reach their full potential, whatever that be.
It just so turns out this Maryville team may have the highest ceiling of any team in the state.
The Rebels won their 21st consecutive region championship in convincing fashion, answering an opening-play touchdown from Bradley Central with 42 unanswered points en route to a 42-14 victory Friday inside Shields Stadium.
“(Our very best) looks like we’ve played the last three weeks, honestly,” Hunt told The Daily Times. “You’re never going to go out on a Friday night and be absolutely perfect in every facet of the game or every play, but we’ve been really darn close.
“I don’t have many, if any, complaints.”
No. 2 Maryville (10-0, 5-0 Region 2-6A) began its upward trajectory from great to elite against then-No. 10 Cleveland, finding pay dirt on each of its first five full possessions while never facing a third down in the first half. The Rebels also limited the Blue Raiders to 173 total yards, picked off a Drew Lambert pass, had two long returns and blocked a punt.
The bye week did not slow Maryville’s momentum as it pounded Hardin Valley on Oct. 15 before throttling Knoxville West, the top-ranked team in Class 5A, a week ago. The Rebels out-gained the Hawks, 398-76. They had a similar discrepancy versus West (326-105) and limited Bradley Central to 54 yards in the first half after its opening 80-yard touchdown while racking up 253 total yards.
Over the three-game span, senior quarterback Carson Jones has gone 37-for-48 (77.1%) passing for 475 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior running back Noah Vaughn is averaging 13 yards per carry, racking up 475 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries. The defense held Hardin Valley, West and Bradley Central to a combined 3.5 yards per play.
The coaching staff bestows most of the credit to a senior class that leads both on and off the field with an unprecedented exuberance, elevating each of their teammates in the process.
“We always talk about bringing the energy and bringing the physicality,” senior wide receiver Markel Fortenberry said. “We want to make sure that we’re the best senior class and the best football team that steps on any field.”
“This senior class has not just good football players, but high character kids,” Hunt added. “I don’t want to take them for granted because we’re going to blink and the season is going to be over, no matter what happens.
“I just want to squeeze every ounce of juice we got left out of this group and enjoy every second I get to spend with them.”
Maryville is only guaranteed one more game — a first-round meeting with Dobyns-Bennett at 7 p.m. Friday — but could play as many as five more. The Rebels look capable of getting to the Class 6A BlueCross Bowl in Chattanooga in their current form, but they do not plan on settling any time soon.
“We have more to give,” junior linebacker Peyton Cooper said. “We’re looking forward to a couple good opponents that will give us a challenge, but we’re going to step up in practice day in and day out to make sure we can stop them.”
