A Maryville offense that is seemingly always the aggressor found itself in a state of desperation as the final seconds ticked off the clock.
The Rebels moved into Alcoa territory following a 13-yard run by senior running back Noah Vaughn, needing a touchdown and extra point to win the Battle of Pistol Creek for the fourth consecutive season, but promptly surrendered an 11-yard sack.
What little confidence Maryville had in its passing attack seemingly dissipated in that moment.
The Rebels opted to hand the ball off to Vaughn on each of the next two plays — even with only one timeout — and netted a combined three yards while letting 40 precious seconds tick off the clock.
Maryville rushed to the line in confusion on fourth-and-18 before senior quarterback Matthew Clemmer chucked a prayer that was picked off by Alcoa senior defensive back Jordan Harris and returned for a touchdown to seal a 27-14 victory Friday inside Shields Stadium.
“Noah Vaughn is the best player on our team,” Hunt said. “They were giving us a super light box in almost a prevent defense. Noah is kind of lightning in a bottle, so if you get in his hands, you have a chance to score. It just didn’t happen that way.”
Vaughn rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries but received little to no assistance when the Rebels possessed the ball.
The offensive line surrendered four sacks and several quarterback pressures, which forced the play calling in passing situations to be more conservative. That was never more evident than on a third-and-9 during Maryville’s final possession when Clemmer threw an incomplete swing pass behind the line of scrimmage to junior running back Gage LaDue.
Five of Clemmer’s 14 completions went for more than 10 yards and none went for more than 18.
“Alcoa does such a good job,” Hunt said. “We had trouble protecting him, and they’re so good at rushing the passer off the edge, so you have to be careful.”
Clemmer had his fair share of struggles in arguably the biggest game of his career as well. He misplaced several quick passes and threw a decisive interception to junior linebacker Brayden Cornett near the red zone early in the fourth quarter.
The William Blount transfer finished 14-for-22 for 121 yards and two fourth-quarter interceptions.
“Matthew is going to be fine,” Hunt said. “I’ll take the blame for that. I have to coach him better and put him in better situations to succeed. For his first time ever playing in this type of game, I thought he did really well. He gave us a chance. I’m super proud of Matthew. He’ll be just fine. We’ll hang in there with him and he’ll bounce back.”
Maryville averaged 453.7 yards through its first three games, but that offensive juggernaut never showed up with bragging rights on the line.
It will get an opportunity to get back on track when it hosts Region 2-6A foe Bearden.
“Hats off to Alcoa’s kids because they played well,” Hunt said. “It was a great high school football game, but unfortunately, we came out on the lesser end of it.
“I’m proud of my kids for not giving up. We had so many chances in the game to break it open and get a lead, but we just couldn’t do it. It was just a tough game.”
