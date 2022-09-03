Jay Adams glanced toward his coaches on the Maryville sideline and made a not-so-subtle gesture at what the next play should be.
“Run the ball,” the senior left guard told The Daily Times. “You can always see us making calls.”
“Jay and I are always saying, ‘Run the ball,’” senior center Cal Grubbs added. “That’s our favorite thing to do: run it down their throats because they can’t do anything about it. Smash-mouth football.”
The Maryville coaching staff has listened, leading to an offense that has leaned on the run a bit more than in the past to great success.
The Rebels rushed for 247 yards and five touchdowns on 36 carries in a 41-28 victory over Farragut on Friday inside Shields Stadium. Senior running back Noah Vaughn led the way with 201 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries.
“We want to be balanced, but any time you have a guy like Noah, you have to make sure he touches it,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “We do that in a variety of ways, but our offensive line loves the idea of, especially when we get to the second half, us trying to run the football and make and make guys tackle him.”
Maryville (3-0, 1-0 Region 2-6A) is averaging 7.2 yards per carry through the first three games of the season, rushing for 731 yards on 101 carries. Ten of its 17 touchdowns have come on the ground.
An attack focused around Vaughn and junior running back Gage LaDue made sense after quarterback Carson Jones and wide receivers Markel Fortenberry and DJ Burks graduated, but the extent of its success depended on the ability to replace three starting offensive linemen from a year ago.
Thus far, sophomore Alex Boyd, junior Blake Heckmann and senior Houston Ratledge have fit in well.
“We’re trying to create good bonds for everyone right now,” Grubbs said.
“We can’t be a good offensive line unless we’re all super close, and I think that was Jay and I’s main message once we found out who the other starting three were going to be. We’ve told them they have to play hard and play fast if they want to play 6A football, and they have. I think this game shows that they’re doing what we’re telling them to do.”
Maryville had a lackluster offensive performance in the second half against Farragut, mustering 157 yards after logging 303 before halftime. It was evidence that the Rebels still have plenty of room to grow, even an offensive line that has paved the way for their early-season success on the ground.
“I think if we progress in practice right and do what we’re supposed to do, I think we can be the same, if not better, than last year’s offensive line,” Adams said. “We just have to do everything we can to reach that level.”
