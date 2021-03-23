Inside Maryville’s locker room on Tuesday, Logan Seitz noticed that something was different.
Normally, the senior forward and his Maryville teammates like to crack jokes during practices, but there was none of that before the Rebels’ season opener against William Blount. Seitz said he and his teammates were mostly quiet when they went through pregame warmups. It was clear that they were all ready to represent Maryville on the pitch again after their season was canceled last spring.
“It was really intense,” Seitz told The Daily Times. “I could tell everyone was really ready to play. It was our first time playing in awhile and it was really exciting to get back into it.”
Seitz didn’t have any complaints about how the game transpired. He kicked off his senior season with a goal in the 20th minute. His freshman teammate Seth Meade earned a hat trick during a 10-minute span in his varsity debut; sophomore Ulises Quinones tallied two goals and an assists of his own, and Liam Meade scored in the 57th minute to enforce the mercy rule. What began as an intense afternoon ended with the Rebels celebrating a 9-0 victory over William Blount on Monday at the Kerr Family Soccer Complex.
“It was really satisfying,” Seitz said. “I didn’t know what to expect coming out here. I wasn’t expecting to get the mercy rule. I definitely was expecting a win, but it was nice to go home early … It was really good to let the younger guys shine. Seth (Meade) did really well, so did Luke (Wilcoxen) our centerback. He’s really talented.”
The Rebels (1-0, 1-0 District 4-AAA) didn’t waste any time showcasing that talent and quickness. They controlled possession for most of the game and launched 17 shots to William Blount’s two.
In the seventh minute, Quinones zipped past William Blount’s back line and dispatched the ball in the back of the net for Maryville’s first goal of the season.
Maryville didn’t relent. Dribbling down the left flank, Liam Meade pulled William Custer to the left side of the post. Liam Meade then quickly crossed to Seitz, who launched the ball over Custer’s head in the 20th minute to give Maryville a 3-0 advantage.
Seth Meade placed the ball in the left corner of the goal five minutes later. He scored again on a header in the box and netted his third goal on a through pass from Quinones. In the 37th minute, Hayden Stringer headed the ball on a cross from Nathan Dulin in the 37th minute to extend the Rebels lead to 6-0.
“I was very encouraged by our tempo, by our energy and by our efficiency in front of the goal,” Maryville coach Nick Bradford said. “I was kind of excited to see how this game would unfold and I couldn’t be happier with the energy we showed in the first half.”
The Rebels continued to attack in the second half. Connor Gorga assisted Dulin in the 54th minutes and Meade finished the game three minutes later. Maryville’s players rushed onto the pitch to embrace Liam Meade. After everything that has happened in the past, the Rebels weren’t going to pass on an opportunity to celebrate a victory.
“I don’t want to fast forward because we’ve been trying to preach the notion of ‘Enjoy every day,’” Bradford said. “We just need to enjoy the opportunity to play this game. I thought the guys definitely paid tribute to just the opportunity to get out here, play with their friends and enjoy a crowd cheering for them. It’s been lonely over the last month of preseason. Win, lose or draw — we are grateful.”
