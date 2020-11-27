MURFREESBORO — A lack of rain and the new turf field gracing Ray Hughes Stadium were the only differences that separated Friday’s semifinal between Maryville and Oakland and the one the two programs were a part of two years ago.
The Rebels endured their worst loss since 1936 and were once again outclassed by the Patriots, suffering a season-ending 49-7 loss that prevents them from defending their Class 6A crown next week in Tennessee Tech’s Tucker Stadium.
“We would have had to play a perfect game to come down here and win,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times. “It was just one of those nights where everything that could have gone against us did.
“It’s certainly disappointing, and there were a lot of tears on the huddle after the game, but this game does not define the season that we had.”
The first indication that Maryville (12-1) was in danger of another historic defeat came on its second offensive possession after the defense stuffed Oakland (14-0) on fourth-and-1 to halt a potential 14-0 deficit.
Junior quarterback Carson Jones connected with sophomore running back Noah Vaughn for a gain of 5 yards to pick up what would have been the Rebels’ first first down. Instead, Maryville was flagged for not having enough men on the line of scrimmage, leading to a three-and-out.
A high snap rushed the ensuing punt, and it fluttered out of bounds at the Maryville 27-yard line. Three plays later, the Patriots were celebrating an Antonio Patterson touchdown.
Patterson scored again to make it 21-0 on Oakland’s next offensive possession, necessitating a Maryville score before the half so it could attempt to trim the deficit to seven to open the second half.
The Rebels crossed midfield for the first time and faced third-and-7 from the Oakland 33, but Jones was sacked and Maryville was forced to punt. The opening possession of the third quarter ended in similar fashion, as senior running back Parker McGill was stopped short of the line to gain on fourth-and-1 on the Oakland 19.
Whatever slim chance the Rebels had after those missed opportunities ceased to exist when Jones suffered a left knee injury and then failed to Score from inside the red zone again. Jones did not return and left the field on crutches after the game.
“When he goes down and we don’t score there, that was tough,” Hunt said. “At that point, it would have been a miraculous effort to even have a chance had Carson been healthy, but that was the nail (in the coffin).”
A lack of offensive execution made an already difficult task for Maryville’s defense nearly impossible.
Oakland logged 335 yards on 48 carries. Four-star running back Jordan James rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries while Patterson racked up 101 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries.
“That team is kind of a superteam,” senior linebacker Lou Burchfield said. “They’re just good. They found our weakness, which was some gaps that we were leaving, and they just exploited it.”
A group of Maryville players from last year’s state championship team stood on the sideline and experienced flashbacks of that sloppy November night two years ago.
Their message to those who are now in the position to replicate what they accomplished was simple.
“They were saying, ‘Remember this,’” junior safety and wide receiver DJ Burks said. “When I was a freshman in the spring going into my sophomore year, I remember waking up and going to workouts and ‘38-0’ was all you heard.
“I won’t forget this.”
