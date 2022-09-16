Matthew Clemmer scanned the field before uncorking the throw, a 14-yard pass that Eli Elkins snagged in the end zone underneath the scoreboard at Shields Stadium.
The late score gave Maryville a three-touchdown lead over Bearden with just over three minutes left in the Rebels’ 28-7 win Friday, but things weren’t always as easy as Clemmer’s simple connection to Elkins.
Breakaway plays and defensive stops were necessary nearly all game for Maryville (4-1, 2-0 Region 2-6A) to overcome Bearden (3-2, 1-1) and stay unbeaten in region play.
“It wasn’t easy, and (Bearden) is a good football team,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times. “I would not be surprised if they’re near the top of the region when it’s all said and done this season, getting ready for the playoffs. It wasn’t always easy. Not always going to be easy. Wasn’t always clean.
“We’ve got a lot to improve upon, and that’s what I’m excited about is we can win 28-7 against a really good football team and still have a lot to improve upon.”
After senior tailback Noah Vaughn capped off the Rebels’ opening possession with a 38-yard rushing touchdown, Maryville put a stop to a 12-play Bearden drive that had already crossed midfield, but failed to score on its next offensive turn when Corbin Price missed a 24-yard field goal.
The Bulldogs punted again on their following possession, but returner Jax Kirby was ruled to have touched the ball as it fell, and Bearden recovered at Maryville’s 26-yard line. As it did several times, though, the Rebels defense showed up when needed, stopping Bearden quarterback Drew Parrott short on fourth down inside Maryville’s 1-yard line and forcing a turnover-on-downs.
“Every time that happens, it’s defense plays for offense and offense plays for defense,” senior defensive end Jason Manaker said. “It’s not a ‘Who does better?’ We play for each other. It’s just having grit.”
Vaughn proved that by breaking off a 99-yard touchdown carry on the next play.
“(Vaughn) is a good football player,” Hunt said. “Our offensive line did a good job battling for him, but he made the cut. When he gets past everybody, you’re not going to catch him.”
The Bulldogs turned an interception thrown by Clemmer into a last-second touchdown to end the half, as Presean Brown powered into the end zone from a yard out as the clock expired, cutting the Rebels’ lead to 14-7.
Senior defensive lineman Caleb Graham gave Maryville its two-score lead back just moments into the second half, recovering an errant snap by Bearden in the end zone for a touchdown.
“I thought we played pretty good defense besides that first drive,” Hunt said. “Just kind of hurt ourselves with penalties and stuff, but we got them to turn it over a couple times, made some big plays. Obviously, the touchdown was huge, Caleb Graham falling on a fumble, just taking advantage of those opportunities.”
Though the Rebels’ next score didn’t come until Clemmer’s pass to Elkins in the game’s waning moments, the Bulldogs never again found the end zone, with Maryville senior defensive backs Ty Elder and Cannon Johnson picking off Parrott on back-to-back drives.
In knocking off another tough region foe a week after suffering a disappointing loss to rival Alcoa, Maryville perhaps proved it can move past shaky performances in some areas to still overcome challenging opponents.
Hunt knows, though, that the challenges won’t stop soon.
“(It’s) big time,” Hunt said. “We’ve beaten two really good teams in our region as well in Farragut and Bearden, so I’m excited about that. We’ve still got some big games left to play, some region games, obviously, but then also we’re on the road next week to a pretty good Science Hill team. They’re going to give us everything they’ve got.
“Coach (Stacy) Carter does a fantastic job, and we’re playing up there, so I expect to be in a dogfight next week.”
