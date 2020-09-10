Maryville volleyball coach Chris Hames has known her Heritage counterpart, Jason Keebler, for 15 years. They’re good friends.
They both coach at Blount County’s K2 Volleyball Club. Their two daughters — Kayleigh Hames and Kailey Keeble — have remained best friends since they were 8 years old.
The two share another commonality — they both coach volleyball teams that have the chance to be special this fall. That was evident when the two squads met on Thursday at Heritage. Both Hames and Keebler agreed that neither Maryville nor Heritage deserved to lose. The Lady Rebels made a few more plays down the stretch to earn a 25-22, 16-25, 25-17, 25-20 victory to seize first place in the district standings.
“This (game) really hit — I could tell just from the sideline and the court,” Maryville (11-3, 4-0) sophomore setter Liv Gravatt said. “We were all emotional about it. It was an emotional game instead of just a regular game. Once we won, it really hit the girls. We all came together. It felt good.”
Gravatt knew beforehand that Heritage senior Haley Jenkins was one of the best setters in the area. It motivated her to raise her own performance, and she accomplished just that, finishing with 34 assists, 10 digs and four aces.
She consistently set the ball three feet away from the net, giving Maryville’s hitters opportunities to cleanly attack. Amanda Mack registered 13 kills. Maggie Sanderson contributed 12 kills. Middle blocker Grace Akard supplied eight kills, while Kylie Hopkins and Kiernan Stamey each finished with seven.
“I was trying to read (Haley) and what she did,” Gravatt said. “I was watching her most of the game, seeing how she dumps, who she sets and when. It was very difficult, but I figured it out. I was trying to be that deceptive.
“She does really, really well. I look up to her and what she does.”
The Lady Mountaineers (15-5, 2-1) didn’t have Zephanie Snyder, who suffered an injury during Wednesday’s loss to Oak Ridge. Jenkins still didn’t have any trouble adjusting to the new rotations, notching 44 assists, 10 points, 13 digs and 9 kills, one kill shy of a quadruple-double.
After Sanderson sealed a back-and-forth first set with a right-side kill, Haley Harnichar (five kills, four blocks) and Sophie Day (11 kills) controlled the front of the net during the second set, propelling the Mountaineers to a nine-point win.
The Lady Rebels responded in the third. Gravatt opened with two aces. With Maryville leading 9-7, Hopkins served seven straight points to help the Lady Rebels seize a comfortable lead. Harnichar wasn’t in Heritage’s rotation during that span, allowing Gravatt to feed her middle blockers.
With Maryville clinging to a 22-20 lead in the fourth set, Day’s kill attempt landed out of bounds. Keebler and Heritage fans believed the ball deflected off the fingertips of a Maryville player. During the next point, Keebler thought Maryville committed a four-touch violation. Instead, Gravatt lofted a pass to Stamey, who finished the match with her seventh kill.
“It stinks to lose the way that we did on a couple calls at the end that were very questionable,” Keeble said. “I told the kids at the end that in life you are going to be at the bad end of stuff that’s not fair at times. In my eyes, those were some rough calls that we had to endure … but I told them that those things will just make them tougher so that we can play with anyone at any time.
“I am proud of their effort. It’s always fun playing Maryville, especially since we are friends with the whole coaching staff over there, so we knew it was going to be a battle.
After the game, Gravatt approached Jenkins and congratulated her on her performance. Hames and Keeble also shared a post game conversation. Mainly, they discussed the great volleyball game they just witnessed.
“We will see them again,” Hames said. “The goal is in the district final.”
