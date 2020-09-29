There were a couple striking things about the first half of Tuesday night’s District 4-AAA matchup between Maryville and Heritage.
First, Heritage trailed by just one goal entering halftime — a smaller-than-expected deficit for Heritage given the wide margins of victory Maryville has notched over the Lady Mountaineers in past years.
Second, Heritage’s top scorer, Katlin Burger, was in goal.
“They packed it in, which is smart to do, and they wanted to lean on their best athlete in goal,” Maryville coach Steve Feather said. “We were taking low-percentage shots and, with a big athlete like that, she’s just going to scoop those up.”
The Lady Mountaineers held their own against Maryville in the first 40 minutes, but the Lady Rebels came alive in the second en route to a 5-0 victory. The win secured their status as regular-season district champions for the third straight year.
Last week, Maryville (10-1-2, 4-0-1) defeated Farragut, 3-1, before tying with Hardin Valley, which also tied with Farragut the week prior. That put the Lady Rebels in a position to clinch the No. 1 seed, as well as home-field advantage in the tournament, with a win over Heritage (6-4, 1-3).
They did just that with Kayla Barr and Megan Carroll scoring a pair of goals each and Hannah Williamson accounting for the other.
Last year, Maryville cruised past Heritage, 9-0, but the Lady Mountaineers put up more of a fight this time.
Burger — who recently became the first Blount County player to score 100 career goals — made 16 saves on 21 shots. The Lady Mountaineers have gone through a handful of goalkeepers this season, and Burger volunteered to take on the role against Maryville’s explosive offense.
“Burger wanted to step up and play it simply because it’s Maryville,” Heritage coach Andy Byrd said. “She wanted to do it, and I wanted her to do it and, by default, she fell into it. It worked out well.”
Barr scored the only goal of the first half during a scrum in the box, during which she got a touch to create just enough space to fire off a shot that put the Lady Rebels on the board.
She doubled Maryville’s lead in the opening four minutes of the second half when Kiersten Vlasman sent a perfect cross from the right side of the field, and Barr connected on it with a head ball that bounced into the back of the net.
Afterward, Feather called out to Barr asking if the head ball hurt. He said it was somewhat of a sarcastic question.
“The answer is always no if your technique is correct,” Feather said. “We are a team that desperately needs to improve in the air. … So many of our girls are letting the ball hit them. That was Kayla recognizing, ‘It is right on my dome, there’s no excuse.’ She attacked the ball with her head and buried it right in the net.”
From there, the floodgates opened for Maryville. Carroll scored the next goal 12 minutes later on a corner kick after Burger couldn’t quite collect the ball, which rolled along the goal line before Carroll hammered it home.
Williamson made it 4-0 with a low shot from deep into the bottom right corner of the net. With 10 minutes left, an Ella Funderburk free kick bounced around in the box, and Carroll managed to get her foot on it to round out the scoring.
“We were in a rut in the first half, for sure,” Carroll said. “But once we finally found our footing and calmed down and took the shots we knew were going to go in, we knew we could score.”
Next up for Heritage is Farragut on Thursday. Maryville will round out its regular season against Powell on Oct. 6.
“I have seen some Heritage teams roll over — this was not one of them,” Feather said. “They were tenacious. I thought coach Byrd was organized in his approach, and he knew he could lean on a senior leader who’s really a great player. Hats off to both teams.”
Heritage definitely looks to be a program on the rise, kicking off its season strong by winning six of its seven first games. The Lady Mountaineers are now encountering their toughest slate of opponents, including Farragut.
“We look forward to going against Farragut and, hopefully, we have some surprises against them, too,” Byrd said. “Things are kind of on an upward shift. It takes a long time to change a culture, but that’s what we’re trying to do.”
