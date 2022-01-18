Maryville’s Carson Jones added one final accolade to his resume Monday after being named to the Tennessee State Writers Association’s Class 6A All-State team.
The senior quarterback was joined by junior running back Noah Vaughn, senior wide receiver Markel Fortenberry, junior center Cal Grubbs and senior safety DJ Burks.
Jones was named a Tennessee Titans Class 6A Mr. Football semifinalist after completing 76.7% (158-of-206) of his passes for 2,175 yards and 28 touchdowns while only throwing one interception.
He also rushed for 244 yards and nine scores.
Vaughn was equally as valuable for the Rebels’ high-powered offense, rushing for 1,611 yards and 22 touchdowns on 182 carries (8.8 yards per carry).
He also added 320 yards and a touchdown receiving.
Fortenberry was Jones’ favorite target, hauling in 53 catches for 637 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Grubbs was an anchor on the offensive line that allowed those three offensive standouts to shine.
Burks tallied 59 total tackles (one for loss) and two interceptions.
The Appalachian State signee logged 15 career interceptions to tie the program record.
The TSWA will release its Class 1A-3A Class 3A teams on Wednesday and its Division II teams on Thursday.
