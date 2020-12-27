Maryville senior linebacker Lou Burchfield and junior safety DJ Burks have both been named to the Tennessee State Writers Association’s Class 6A All-State team.
Burchfield concluded his Rebel career with a team-high 125 total tackles — 21 for loss, including two sacks — three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries as a captain for a defense that surrendered 10.3 points and 223.4 yards per game.
Burks snagged nine interceptions to fall just short of the single-season program record, finished as Maryville’s second-leading tackler with 101 total tackles and recovered two fumbles. He also ranked third in receptions (30), second in receiving yards (408) and tied for third in receiving touchdowns (4). The TSWA will release its Class 3A and 4A All-State teams on Tuesday, its 1A and 2A teams on Wednesday and its Division II teams on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.