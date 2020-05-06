Chase White watched from the stands of Shields Stadium as Brandon Waters, a center who was White’s childhood favorite, helped pave the way for Maryville to win three straight state championships from 2000-02.
A couple years later, there were nights where Derek Hunt, a quarterback who was a part of another Rebels’ three-peat from 2004-06, babysat White, and so it was only fitting that White won three state titles of his own while playing wide receiver for Maryville from 2011-14.
All three are still adding to their championship collections as part of a coaching staff that features three other former Maryville football players who all play a part in the coaching office feeling less like a workplace and more like a family.
“It’s not just like that for me, it’s like that for everybody,” White told The Daily Times. “We all kind of grew up together. We know each other, all our families know each other and we’re all close.
“I think that’s something you don’t find in a lot of places.”
Hunt, who took over for George Quarles before the 2017 season, believes in having a healthy balance of coaches who understand the system, the culture and the expectations associated with being a Rebel and others who have outside experiences and new ideas.
However, each coach meets a certain set of criteria that starts with being a high-character individual capable of meshing with a tight-knit coaching staff and locker room and ends with being a quality teacher in the classroom.
“It’s 100% about the fit,” Hunt said. “If they can do all of that, it’s going to carry over (to the football field), and if they played at Maryville that’s just a bonus. It’s the cherry on top.”
It makes sense that alumni check of all those boxes.
White, Waters, Jason Hicks (1996-99), Ryan Tallent (2002-05) and Nick Myers (2009-12) all played for Quarles and lived with the expectation of winning a state championship that hovers over every Maryville team that takes the field.
They also understand the emphasis Maryville puts on academics away from football, and helping the next generation navigate through all of that is part of the reason they were drawn back to their alma mater.
“I walked the halls and I faced the peer pressure they face every day and the challenges of being a student-athlete,” Waters said. “There are so many things outside of football that are hard to control, and you have to kind of walk life with these guys.
“There is no question that we get it and we can help them with it.”
The path back to Maryville, however, is different for every coach.
Waters was inspired by Quarles and former offensive line coach David Ellis to coach at Maryville once he earned his degree at Tennessee Tech. Hicks was the head coach at Greenback before joining Quarles’ staff in 2016. Myers believed he was done with football after leading Maryville College to a share of the USA South Athletic Conference championship as a senior in 2016, but the game drew him back in shortly after beginning a career in finance.
White was an equipment manager for the Vols while studying at Tennessee before signing on to help linebackers coach Kenny Cobble prior to last season.
Tallent also began his coaching career at the collegiate level, serving as a graduate assistant at Tusculum and then coaching at Maryville College and Delta State. Family plans ushered him to the high school level, where he started at LaVergne in Nashville before coming back to Maryville.
“I was raised in (this community), and you can go other places, but there is nothing like the love you feel here,” Tallent said. “Everybody is pulling the rope in the same direction. It’s a family feel, and I just wanted that back as soon as possible.”
Therein lies the main reason for Maryville’s success: a harmony between the players, the coaches and the community that creates a unique environment that is difficult to top.
“It’s just a special place,” Myers said. “Everybody rallies around the school and the community is incredibly involved. I think the people who live in Maryville love supporting the program, and that is what has given us the leg up.
“I’m a touch biased, obviously, but the people (are what I think draws us back).”
