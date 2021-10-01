Maryville assistant coach Mike White concluded a recent practice by applauding the Rebels for how well they practice and explaining the energy it brought to the coaching staff.
The fruits of that dedication are starting to show.
No. 2 Maryville was a Class 6A state championship contender before the season started, but during a 42-7 victory over No. 10 Cleveland on Friday inside Shields Stadium the Rebels put forth the best version of themselves to date.
“We have fantastic seniors that understand the job that needs to get done, and they make sure of that,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times. “They practice hard, and they don’t let the other guys not practice hard. There’s a standard, and they understand the standard.
“This group is a whole lot of fun to coach because of the way they practice.”
Maryville (7-0, 3-0 Region 2-6A) outplayed Cleveland (5-2, 1-2) in all three phases.
The Rebels were almost perfect on offense, finding pay dirt on each of their five full possessions.
Senior quarterback Carson Webb Jones completed all 13 of his passes for 203 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown to senior wide receiver Carson Walker Jones. Junior running back Noah Vaughn had nine carries for 83 yards and three touchdowns as well a 71-yard reception.
Maryville never faced a third down in the opening half.
“I feel like we’re starting to show how good we can be,” Vaughn said. “Once our offense gets going, I feel like it’s pretty hard to stop us. If we keep the errors out of the way, protect the ball and get everything done like we’re coached to do, I feel like things are always going to go good for us.”
Maryville’s defense and special teams units set the offense up with short fields on four separate occasions, all of which led to touchdowns.
Sophomore running back Gage LaDue returned the opening kickoff 34 yards to the Maryville 47-yard line, and the Rebels followed with 5-play, 53-yard drive capped by Vaughn’s first touchdown run.
Junior defensive end Jason Manaker blocked a Cleveland punt and stumbled trying to recover it for a touchdown. Senior wide receiver DJ Burks took a direct snap and scored on the next play to give the Rebels a 21-0 first-quarter lead.
Sophomore defensive back Cannon Johnson returned a punt 27 yards across midfield, and Maryville celebrated another touchdown two plays later after Vaughn broke loose for a 31-yard score.
The final short field came after senior Markel Fortenberry intercepted a Drew Lambert pass in the third quarter and returned it to the 4-yard line to set up a LaDue touchdown run.
Maryville limited Cleveland to 173 total yards.
“I think Cleveland’s a good football team, but we just executed well,” Hunt said. “In that first half, we just kind of had our way offensively. Defensively, we were really strong. We had a lot of guys making plays.
“We controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides, and when you do that, you’re going to have a chance to be pretty good.”
Maryville enters fall break playing its best football of the season, but it is tasked with keeping that momentum rolling through the bye week and into its Oct. 15 meeting with Region 2-6A foe Hardin Valley.
Given the way it has prepared in recent weeks, there is not much concern a drop-off is incoming.
“The last three weeks, we’ve practiced as well as a Maryville team has practiced,” Hunt said. “Our guys are practicing at a high speed and there’s no letdown in the middle of practice. Our walkthroughs on Thursday have been really solid, and it’s carried over.
“I think if this team continues to do that, and we don’t care who gets the credit and just play ball, we’re going to be tough to beat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.