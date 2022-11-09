A series of plays could have made Maryville’s 28-7 victory over Bearden in Week 5 of the regular season come down to the wire.
Two defensive stops inside their own 5-yard line — stuffing a quarterback sneak on the goal line in the first half and intercepting Bearden quarterback Drew Parrott in the second half — and a 99-yard touchdown run by senior running back Noah Vaughn ultimately made the difference, but Maryville understands those opportunities may not present themselves again when it hosts Bearden at 7 p.m. Friday inside Shields Stadium.
“This is a very good Bearden football team,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times. “I know we are going to get their best shot, and I’ve told the kids all week that we have to expect this to be the toughest game we’ve played all year.”
Bearden (7-4) has established itself as one of Maryville’s most contested rivals in recent years. The two programs have met six times since 2017, with four of those matchups being decided by 28 points or less. In all four of those meetings, Maryville (8-3) failed to score 30 points.
The Bulldogs once again boast a defense capable of keeping the Rebels in check, led by a front seven that Hunt said “is as good as we’ve played this year.”
“They have three senior linebackers who are probably as good a linebacking corps as we’ve seen in the region,” Hunt said. “They’re hard to block, and even when you do get on them, they’re good at shedding a block and making a tackle. Those guys make all their plays.
“The guys up front, they’re huge. They don’t make a ton of plays because I think their scheme is trying to use those guys to eat up blocks so that their backers can make plays, but they’re really good, and if you don’t double team them, they will make plays.”
It was Maryville who dominated the trenches — at least on paper — in the first meeting as Vaughn set the single-game program record with 292 rushing yards. However, 254 of the Rebels’ 300 rushing yards came in the first half.
“They adjusted in the second half and did a good job of limiting what we were wanting to do,” Hunt said. “I would expect their game plan to mimic a lot of what they did in the second half, but they’ve also gotten a lot better. I don’t have any doubt that they’ll have a chip on their shoulder and come out really confident.”
Vaughn will be unavailable after suffering a season-ending leg injury against Knoxville West on Oct. 21, but junior running back Gage LaDue has stepped in and rushed for 527 yards in 11 quarters as the elevated starter.
Maryville’s easiest route to advancing is continuing that success.
“We just have to get back to the basics and do what works,” Maryville senior offensive guard Jay Adams said. “We can’t think about it too much. We just have to put people on the ground.”
The Rebels has been a permanent fixture in the semifinals since 2000, but the Bulldogs are one of the biggest obstacles they have come across during those two decades of dominance.
“It’s going to be a physical game, and those seniors are going to want to come over here and beat Maryville,” Hunt said. “They have our full attention, and we realize that if we don’t play well, they’re good enough to beat us.”
