The Bradley Central offense looks much different than it did a year ago.
A dynamic passing attack comprised of quarterback Javin Burke and wide receivers Tray Curry and Saylor Clark made the Bears one of the more explosive units in Class 6A last season.
Maryville will have to contend with neither of them when it travels to face Bradley Central at 7 p.m. tonight.
Burke suffered a season-ending injury in the season opener, Curry now stars for North Cobb (Georgia) and Clark graduated, but the Rebels believe this version of the Bears might be better.
“I honestly think they’re a more complete offense than they’ve been in past years because they’re not reliant on one to two guys,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “They’re spreading the ball around more, they’re mixing it up more with the run and pass and they’re not as predictable.”
Bradley Central (5-1, 2-0) has transitioned to more of a run-oriented offense given the loss of its three best playmakers from a year ago, Javon Burke, Javin’s brother, has been up to the challenge of shouldering the load.
The senior running back has rushed for 649 yards — 31 yards less than Ricky McCleary tallied as the Bears’ leading rusher last season — and four touchdowns on 82 carries. He racked more than 200 yards in a 42-25 victory over Cleveland on Friday.
Maryville (6-0, 2-0) has been stout against the run this season, limiting opponents to 97 rushing yards per game.
“One of the things our guys do is rally to the football,” Hunt said. “We’ve gotten a lot better at tackling in space, but if you miss a tackle one-on-one and guys don’t run to the ball, instead of it being a 6- or 8-yard gain, it’s a 16- or 18-yard gain — or worse.
“I’m proud of our defense for playing as hard as they’ve played, rallying to the football and being sure tacklers. That’s one area that we’re always trying to make a priority, and that’s something our kids have done a good job of.”
Junior Aiden McClary has transitioned from wide receiver to quarterback and has been an adequate replacement for Javin Burke. McClary has completed 67.4% of his passes for 845 yards and eight touchdowns without throwing an interception. He has also rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries.
Senior wide receiver Kanon Hall is McClary’s favorite target, accounting for 33 of his 58 completions (56.9%) and 579 of his 845 (68.5%) passing yards.
“The thing about Javin was he could go 80 yards in an instant,” Hunt said. “(McClary) is obviously not as explosive, but he is very heady and he understands the game. One thing that he does really well is deliver the football.
“He gets the ball where it needs to go in the pass game.”
Bradley Central finished second in the region in 2017 before ceding the spot below Maryville to Ooltewah and McMinn County, respectively, the past two years.
The loss of three of their best players may have made the Bears an afterthought this season, but the Rebels know better than that.
“I think this is the best team they’ve had in the last three years, and I think they feel like that as well,” Hunt said. “They’re not throwing up the white flag to Maryville, McMinn County or anybody like that just yet.
“After a big rivalry win at home over Cleveland, they are going to be fired up at home, and they’re going to be ready to play.”
