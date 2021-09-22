Maryville had its entire game plan laid out ahead of its first-round meeting with Science Hill in the Class 6A playoffs a year ago, but the pandemic never let it put its strategy to the test.
A COVID-19 outbreak within the Science Hill football program forced the Hilltoppers to forfeit, ending their season without ever getting the opportunity to keep it alive.
Maryville and Science Hill will meet at 7 p.m. Friday inside Shields Stadium nearly 11 months after that cancelled bout. A lot less will be on the line, but it still represents a meeting between two of the best teams in East Tennessee.
“Quite a bit of preparation and planning went into playing them last year,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times. “I’d say they are very comparable to what they were a year ago, but it’s hard to tell because we didn’t play them.
“I would say they look very similar, and in saying that, they’re very athletic, they have size, they have a good quarterback, a good running back and are physical and run to the ball on defense.”
Science Hill goes as senior quarterback Jaxon Diamond does.
Diamond completed 52.6% (30-for-57) of his passes for 380 yards and a touchdown in the Hilltoppers’ losses to Elizabethton and Powell. In Science Hill’s wins, he is 38-for-70 (54.3%) for 610 yards and eight touchdowns, including a 212-yard, three-touchdown performance in the first half against William Blount last week.
“He has a really strong arm, so he can let guys run for a little bit and still throw it to them,” Hunt said. “In high school, a lot of times if a team is going to take a shot, they have to throw it soon. What’s kind of scary is he is willing to take chances, and you’d think, ‘That’s great, maybe we’ll get one,’ but sometimes he’ll make throws that high schoolers shouldn’t be able to make.”
Diamond will attempt to take some shots down the field, but Maryville’s defensive philosophy is to limit big plays, forcing opposing teams to be patient and orchestrate methodical drives down the field.
Maryville is limiting opponents to 178.4 passing yards per game while also registering three interceptions.
The Rebels secondary has been bolstered by the return of junior safety Eli Hames from numerous injuries and the development of sophomore cornerback Cannon Johnson, who came up with the game-sealing interception against Alcoa.
The Rebels had an opportunity to add three more picks to its total versus the Tornadoes in the Battle of Pistol Creek Creek two weeks ago but dropped one and had two others yanked out of their hands by Alcoa wide receivers.
“Those were key turning points in the game, and if we make those catches, the game could have been out of hand quickly,” Maryville senior safety DJ Burks said. “I definitely wish we would have gotten those, but I think they have learned from it and will take advantage of what happens next.”
Science Hill was viewed as one of the best teams on this side of the state entering the season, and its only losses have come to teams in that same category.
Maryville has faced the top Tri-Cities team — either Science Hill or Dobyns-Bennett —in the quarterfinals each of the past two seasons and could do so again this season in its quest for a 18th BlueCross Bowl championship.
“I think this will tell us where we’re at, in some circumstances at least, because I think they’re really good,” Hunt said. “In that region, it’s probably them and (Dobyns-Bennett) and then everybody else. We saw D-B last year, and they took us to the wire. I think Science Hill is as good as they were this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.